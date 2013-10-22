kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Lehrten uns im vergangenen Jahr noch Zombies das Fürchten, sollen uns die aktuellen Kostümtrends am 31. Oktober wohl eher zum Lachen bringen: Vor allem Serien und Gesichter aus der Musikbranche finden sich unter den beliebtesten Halloween-Kostümen 2013 wieder.

Geisternacht
10/22/2013

Breaking Bad & Miley Cyrus: Die besten Halloween-Kostüme

Nicht viel zum Gruseln, dafür umso mehr zum Lachen: Die beliebtesten Kostüme stammen heuer aus Serien oder der Musik-Branche.

| Stand: 10/22/2013, 22:47