Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

Fashion Week
09/13/2013

Bombastisches Ende der New Yorker Modewoche

Acht Tage lang zeigten etablierte Modeschöpfer und junge Designer ihre Kollektionen für den nächsten Sommer.

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson S

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson S

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnso

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

Models present creations from the J Mendel Spring/

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spri

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spri

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren

© Bild: APA/PETER FOLEY

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs S

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs S

© Bild: Deleted - 1531935

The Carolina Herrera Spring 2014 collection is mod…

© Bild: Reuters/CARLO ALLEGRI

A model presents a creation during the Calvin Klei

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors

© Bild: Deleted - 1531971

Fashion from the Vera Wang Spring 2014 collection …

© Bild: Deleted - 1531980

The Donna Karan Spring 2014 collection is modeled …

© Bild: Deleted - 1531989

Karlie Kloss models an outfit from the Donna Karan…

© Bild: Deleted - 1531995

The Jenny Packham Spring 2014 collection is modele…

© Bild: APA/PETER FOLEY

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/PETER FOLEY

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

© Bild: dpa/Lisa Hagen

Übergrößen-Mode auf Fashion-Week in New York

© Bild: dpa/Lisa Hagen

Übergrößen-Mode auf Fashion-Week in New York

© Bild: Deleted - 1508601

Rita Ora

© Bild: Deleted - 1508610

Rita Ora

© Bild: Deleted - 1508619

The DKNY 2014 collection is modeled during Fashion…

© Bild: Deleted - 1508631

The DKNY Spring 2014 collection is modeled during …

© Bild: APA/STEPHEN CHERNIN

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/STEPHEN CHERNIN

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 1508652

The Rebecca Minkoff Spring Summer 2014 collection …

© Bild: Deleted - 1508667

The Rebecca Minkoff Spring Summer 2014 collection …

© Bild: Reuters/KEITH BEDFORD

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Fu

© Bild: Reuters/KEITH BEDFORD

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Fu

© Bild: Reuters/KEITH BEDFORD

Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane

© Bild: Deleted - 1508703

The Zac Posen Spring 2014 collection is modeled du…

© Bild: Deleted - 1508706

The Zac Posen Spring 2014 collection is modeled du…

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuil

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuil

© Bild: APA/PETER FOLEY

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

| Stand: 09/13/2013, 10:42