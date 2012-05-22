Billboard Music Awards: Unschuldige Sommerfarben
Während Weiß die am häufigsten getragene Farbe des Abends war, posierte Katy Perry mit ihrem "heißen Date", ihrer Großmutter, in Pastell.
REUTERSAnn Hudson and granddaughter, singer Katy Perry, arrive at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Katy Perry arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSRecording artist Miley Cyrus poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSRecording artist Nelly Furtado poses as she arrives on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSModel and actress Amber Rose arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Monica arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSLisa Marie Presley arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSActress Julianne Hough poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Brandy Norwood arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
www.photopress.at9105313 The 2012 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20, 2012.Pictured: Carrie Underwood
REUTERSSinger Justin Bieber arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Usher arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSModel Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Jordin Sparks poses backstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
REUTERSSinger Natasha Bedingfield poses backstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-BACKSTAGE)
REUTERSSinger Alicia Keys arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)