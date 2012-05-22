kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© REUTERS

freizeit Mode & Beauty
05/22/2012

Billboard Music Awards: Unschuldige Sommerfarben

Während Weiß die am häufigsten getragene Farbe des Abends war, posierte Katy Perry mit ihrem "heißen Date", ihrer Großmutter, in Pastell.

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSAnn Hudson and granddaughter, singer Katy Perry, arrive at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Katy Perry arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSRecording artist Miley Cyrus poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSRecording artist Nelly Furtado poses as she arrives on the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSModel and actress Amber Rose arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Monica arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSLisa Marie Presley arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Julianne Hough poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Brandy Norwood arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.at9105313 The 2012 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20, 2012.Pictured: Carrie Underwood

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Justin Bieber arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Usher arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSModel Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Jordin Sparks poses backstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Natasha Bedingfield poses backstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-BACKSTAGE)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Alicia Keys arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARD-ARRIVALS)

| Stand: 05/22/2012, 12:11