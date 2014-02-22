kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Chefdesignerin Frida Giannini eröffnete die mailändische Modewoche mit einer Hommage an das italienische Leben der 60er Jahre.

Fashion Week
02/22/2014

Bella Vita bei der Mailänder Modewoche

Die Zelte des Modezirkus wandern von London weiter in die italienische Modemetropole.

von Daniela Schmoll

