Model-Wettbewerbe schon immer ein Sprungbrett in das große Business. Manche Supermodels wurden zwar auf der Straße entdeckt, wie Claudia Schiffer, aber andere setzten sich im direkten Kampf mit den Konkurrentinnen durch.

freizeit Mode & Beauty
03/18/2014

Auch Topmodels traten bei Wettbewerben an

Gisele Bündchen und Cindy Crawford waren beim Casting nicht immer die Schönsten.

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (L) is flanked by German top model Claudia Schiffer (R)

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen

Cindy Crawford

German model Tatjana Patitz

Actress Diane Kruger

Barbara Meier, Jenny (Jennifer) Hof, Lena Gercke

Die Jury: (v.l.) Bruce Darnell, Guido Maria Kretschmer

Die bisherigen Siegerinnen mit Moderatorin Lena Gercke

Larissa Marolt

03/18/2014, 14:38