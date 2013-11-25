kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Am Red Carpet der 41. American Music Awards dominierte zwar die Farbe Schwarz, für das meiste Aufsehen sorgte aber wieder einmal Lady Gaga.

© APA/PAUL BUCK

AMA-Red Carpet
11/25/2013

Viel Schwarz und Lady Gaga hoch zu Ross

Die 41. American Music Awards gingen in viel Schwarz, ein wenig Weiß und einem Hauch Metallic über die Bühne.

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2013

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2013

© Bild: Deleted - 1923919

Lady Gaga

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Singer Rihanna poses backstage at the 41st America

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Actress Naya Rivera poses as she arrives at the 41

© Bild: Deleted - 67527

Katy Perry

© Bild: Deleted - 1923943

Ke$ha

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Actress Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 41st Ameri

© Bild: Deleted - 1923964

Lil Mama

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Supermodel Heidi Klum arrives at the 41st American

© Bild: Deleted - 38436

Ciara

© Bild: Deleted - 1923976

Jordin Sparks

© Bild: Deleted - 38427

Zoe Saldana

© Bild: Deleted - 1923985

Kylie Jenner

© Bild: Deleted - 38403

Miley Cyrus

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2013

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Nicole Richie arrives at the 41st American Music A

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Zendaya Coleman arrives on the red carpet at the 4

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Musician Taylor Swift arrives at the 41st American

© Bild: Deleted - 1924033

Alicia Silverstone

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Actress Emma Roberts arrives at the 41st American

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 41st American

© Bild: Deleted - 1924054

Jennifer Hudson

| Stand: 11/25/2013, 08:08