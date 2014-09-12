kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Weder nimmt er sich ein Blatt vor den Mund, noch ist er sich für eine Aufgabe zu schade: Der deutsche Modestar Karl Lagerfeld beweist sich immer wieder als Allroundtalent. Sogar als Redakteur war er schon tätig: 2012 gestaltete er für einen Tag die Moskauer Gratiszeitung "Metro" gestaltete.

Allroundtalent
09/12/2014

Karl Lagerfeld bringt Tageszeitung heraus

Redakteur, Testimonial, Fotograf - aber eigentlich Modeschöpfer: Lagerfeld stellt seine Vielfältigkeit erneut unter Beweis.

09/12/2014