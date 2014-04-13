kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Als mittlerweile 13. Modeschöpfer wird Alexander Wang - zum ersten Mal ein amerikanischer Designer - mit dem schwedischen Moderiesen H&M zusammenarbeiten.

Alexander Wang designt für H&M

Nach Isabel Marant wird Alexander Wang eine leistbare Kollektion mit dem schwedischen Moderiesen herausbringen.

Alexander Wang

Models walk in the finale of the Alexander Wang Sp…

alexander-wang-x-hm-margareta-van-den-bosch-with-alexander-wang.jpg

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

collection-fullscreen_2.jpg

Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests af

The Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection is modeled…

Models present a creation by Alexander Wang during

HM MCCARTNEY

viktorrolf_hm.jpg

Models dressed in a limited collection by Cavalli

hm-cdg-03.jpg

0318-matthew-williamson-x-hm-08.jpg

JCHM-20-BM-Bayern-Berlin.jpg

sonia-rykiel-pour-hm-spring10-02.jpg

NETHERLANDS FASHION LANVIN

(null).jpg

H&M

sdf

hm-im-collection-presentation010.JPG

