Zum 99. Geburtstag: Die vielen Ehen der Zsa Zsa Gabor
Acht Mal sagte die betagte Hollywood-Diva bisher schon "ja".
Groß feiern kann die Hollywood-Diva Zsa Zsa Gabor ihre Geburtstage nicht mehr. Die frühere "Miss Ungarn", die an diesem Samstag (6. Februar) 99 Jahre alt wird, ist nach einer Beinamputation schon länger bettlägerig und muss rund um die Uhr gepflegt werden. "Sie kriegt 99 Küsse und eine große Torte", sagte ihr neunter Ehemann, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt (72), der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.
Große Party erst mit 100
Zudem erwartet der gebürtige Deutsche eine Handvoll Gratulanten, darunter den früheren Talkshow-Gastgeber Larry King (82) und den in der Nachbarschaft lebenden Musikproduzenten Quincy Jones (82). Eine Party mit vielen Gästen habe er kurzfristig absagen müssen, erklärte von
Anhalt.
Grund dafür sei eine schmerzhafte Schulterverletzung, die er sich vorige Woche bei einem Autounfall zugezogen habe. Doch der Prinz plant nach eigenen Worten schon eine Feier für den 100. Geburtstag: "Dann kommt der große Bang". Seine Frau habe immer noch viel Mut zum Weitermachen.
Skandale, Affairen und viele Ehemänner
Zsa Zsa Gabor machte mit ihren Affären, der langen Liste von Ehemännern, darunter Hotelmagnat Conrad Hilton, und ihrem extravaganten Lebensstil über lange Zeit Schlagzeilen.
In "Moulin Rouge" (1952) spielte sie unter der Regie von John Huston an der Seite von José Ferrer. Ihr letzter Auftritt vor der Filmkamera in der Komödie "Die Brady Family 2" (1996) liegt 20 Jahre zurück.
