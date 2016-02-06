Zum 99. Geburtstag: Die vielen Ehen der Zsa Zsa Gabor

FILE - In this file photo provided by John Blanchette, Zsa Zsa Gabor is seen in her Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles with her husband, Frederic von Anhalt, while celebrating her 94th birthday Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011. Gabor's daughter and husband are attempting to settle a dispute over the 95-year-old actress' care and finances outside of court, attorneys told a probate judge Wednesday, May 2, 2012. The two sides will meet with a retired probate judge in late June to try to mediate their issues without the need for a lengthy court fight. Gabor's daughter Constance Francesca Hilton has asked that a conservatorship be created to oversee the actress' medical care and ensure that her assets are being properly protected. The petition is opposed by von Anhalt, Gabor's husband of 25 years and her caretaker. (Foto:John Blanchette, File/AP/dapd) ** NO SALES **

© Bild: dapd/John Blanchette