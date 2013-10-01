kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Gloria Swanson
Zwar wirkt Gloria Swanson, die vor 100 Jahren in ihren Stummfilmen zum Schönheitsideal wurde, für unser durch Magermodels geschultes Auge noch recht drall.

© Deleted - 1580823

Was ist schön?
10/01/2013

Die schönsten Frauen des Jahrhunderts

Jedes Jahrzehnt bringt seinen eigenen Typus hervor. Von der Garbo zu den schönsten Frauen von heute.

von Georg Markus

© Bild: Deleted - 1580823

Gloria Swanson

© Bild: Deleted - 1580841

AP I USA GRETA GARBO

© Bild: Deleted - 1580844

**FILE** Film legend Greta Garbo, pictured in the …

© Bild: dpa/dpa

Marlene Dietrich bekommt Satire-Stern

© Bild: APA/-

Neues vom österreichischen Film

© Bild: Deleted - 1580856

LAMARR

© Bild: Deleted - 1580859

Film Five Most

© Bild: APA

Vor Blondinen wird gewarnt

© Bild: APA

Vor Blondinen wird gewarnt

© Bild: APA/Sony Pictures

Gilda

© Bild: APA/Db

Zarah Leander wäre 100 geworden

© Bild: Deleted - 1580886

** FILE ** In this Sept. 9, 1954 file photo, Maril…

© Bild: Deleted - 1580895

Marilyn Monroe-FBI Files

© Bild: Deleted - 1580901

This 1962 photo provided by Freemanís auction hous…

© Bild: Deleted - 1580907

Marilyn Monroe-FBI Files

© Bild: APA/-

Die Puppe des Gangsters

© Bild: Deleted - 1580925

Twiggy

© Bild: Deleted - 1580931

Jacqueline Kennedy Book

© Bild: © 2000 Mark Shaw / mptvimages.co

© 2000 Mark Shaw / mptvimages.coJacqueline and John F. Kennedy at Hyannis Port 1959 © 2000 Mark Shaw

© Bild: APA

SISSI

© Bild: APA/-

Nachtblende

© Bild: APA/Maurizio Gambarini

Romy Schneider Fotoausstellung

© Bild: Deleted - 1580958

PFEIFFER

© Bild: Deleted - 1580961

PFEIFFER

© Bild: Deleted - 1330302

Diana

© Bild: APA/Christope Karaba

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

© Bild: Deleted - 1580973

Golden Globe Nominations

© Bild: Reuters/DANNY MOLOSHOK

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 63rd Primet

© Bild: Deleted - 1580982

A swan is followed by a duck Monday March 28, 2005…

© Bild: Deleted - 1580988

Milton H. Greene, Marilyn Monroe

| Stand: 10/01/2013, 05:51