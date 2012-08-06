kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© photopress.at

Stars
08/06/2012

Von Brooklyn bis Paris: Weltreise mit den Stars

Paris, Ireland & Bronx: Viele Stars betreiben mit ihren bzw. den Namen ihrer Kinder Gratiswerbung für Länder und Städte.

von Barbara Reiter

© Bild: photopress.at

Paris Hilton/Ireland Baldwin

© Bild: photopress.at

Ireland Baldwin

© Bild: dapd

dapdCOMMERCIAL IMAGE - Gavin Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, front, and Gwen Stefani attend the opening of Exposure 2 Photo Exhibit hosted by Prevu on Thursday, June 28, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Prevu/AP Imag

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atSocialite Paris Hilton enjoyed the pool at her hotel in Miami, Florida on March 22, 2012 with her boyfriend DJ Afrojack and a few friends. Her sister Nicky joined them with her mystery man a short while later to rock out.

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSREFILE - CORRECTING SPELLING OF FIRST NAME actress Syd Sydne Rome poses du the carpet for the movimovie &#e "Iore grande nde delle ragazze"#34rected by Pupi Avati at RomeRome Film Festival November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAI

© Bild: Deleted - 1459551

APSoccer star David Beckham sits with his son, Brooklyn, as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in their NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 93-83. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

© Bild: photopress.at

Ashlee Simpson with son Bronx Wentz

© Bild: photopress.at

Alicia Keys mit Sohn Egypt

© Bild: photopress.at

Alicia Keys, Sohn

© Bild: photopress.at

Musician Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper take his son Bronx to the Sherman Oaks Castle Park in Sherman Oaks, California on March 30, 2012.

| Stand: 08/06/2012, 07:05