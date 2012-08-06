Von Brooklyn bis Paris: Weltreise mit den Stars

Paris, Ireland & Bronx: Viele Stars betreiben mit ihren bzw. den Namen ihrer Kinder Gratiswerbung für Länder und Städte.
Paris Hilton/Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin
dapdCOMMERCIAL IMAGE - Gavin Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, front, and Gwen Stefani attend the opening of Exposure 2 Photo Exhibit hosted by Prevu on Thursday, June 28, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Prevu/AP Imag
www.photopress.atSocialite Paris Hilton enjoyed the pool at her hotel in Miami, Florida on March 22, 2012 with her boyfriend DJ Afrojack and a few friends. Her sister Nicky joined them with her mystery man a short while later to rock out.
REUTERSREFILE - CORRECTING SPELLING OF FIRST NAME actress Syd Sydne Rome poses du the carpet for the movimovie &#e "Iore grande nde delle ragazze"#34rected by Pupi Avati at RomeRome Film Festival November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAI
APSoccer star David Beckham sits with his son, Brooklyn, as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in their NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 93-83. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ashlee Simpson with son Bronx Wentz
Alicia Keys mit Sohn Egypt
Alicia Keys, Sohn
Musician Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper take his son Bronx to the Sherman Oaks Castle Park in Sherman Oaks, California on March 30, 2012.