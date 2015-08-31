Die verrücktesten Highlights der VMAs

https://images.kurier.at/46-72331550.jpg/149.974.183
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Sie schoss - wie erwartet - den Vogel ab: Miley Cyrus verhüllte gar nichts - außer ihre Unterschenkel. Das silberne Ensemble inklusive mit Edelsteinen behängtem "Lendenschurz" wurde extra von Versace angefertigt. Und war wohl das meistfotografierte Out
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331550.jpg/149.974.183
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331221.jpg/149.973.295
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Auch Taylor Swift setzte auf einen funkelnden Auftritt. Ihr Zweiteiler war von Ashish, die Heels von Louboutin.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331221.jpg/149.973.295
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331231.jpg/149.973.274
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fast schon brav wirkte das Outfit von Cara Delevingne. Sie trug ein Minikleid von Saint Laurent und kombinierte dazu Riemchen-Heels von Stuart Weitzman.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331231.jpg/149.973.274
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331204.jpg/149.973.277
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Ganz entspannt war der Auftritt von Topmodel Karlie Kloss, das in flachen Sandalen, langem, schlichtem Kleid von Louis Vuitton und angesagten Beachwaves kam.
Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music A
Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331204.jpg/149.973.277
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music A
Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331138.jpg/149.974.128
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ihre Freundin Gigi Hadid kam in Dottergelb, das perfekt zu ihrem frisch gebräunten Teint passte.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331138.jpg/149.974.128
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331773.jpg/149.974.678
APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK
Britney Spears, oder: Geschmack kann man eben nicht kaufen... Die Sängerin kam mit Top-Figur, aber im stillosen Busenquetscher-Glitzerfummel.
USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015
epa04906144 Britney Spears arrives on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331773.jpg/149.974.678
APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK
USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015
epa04906144 Britney Spears arrives on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331673.jpg/149.974.750
APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK
Rita Ora war eine der wenigen, die eine große Robe ausführte. Das dramatische, tief dekolletierte Kleid war von Vera Wang.
USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015
epa04906130 Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331673.jpg/149.974.750
APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK
USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015
epa04906130 Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331684.jpg/149.974.715
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Black Beauty: Chrissy Teigen betonte in Marchesa - wie fast immer - ihre Modelbeine.
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331684.jpg/149.974.715
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331724.jpg/149.974.692
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Familienausflug: Kris Jenner (li.) mit ihrer ältesten und ihrer jüngsten Tochter. Kourtney im pinken Jumpsuit, Kylie im goldenen Ultra-Minikleid. Beides von Balmain.
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331724.jpg/149.974.692
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331704.jpg/149.974.695
APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK
Auch Kim kam in Balmain und hatte darin nicht ihren besten Fashion-Moment. Das geschnürte Dekolleté und die überdimensionalen Taschen waren zuviel des Guten.
USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015
epa04906135 Recording artist Kayne West (R) and TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) arrive on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331704.jpg/149.974.695
APA/EPA/PAUL BUCK
USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015
epa04906135 Recording artist Kayne West (R) and TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) arrive on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 August 2015. EPA/PAUL BUCK
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331492.jpg/149.974.192
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lily Aldridge hüllte ihren dürren Körper in eine schwarze, schlichte Robe von Alexandre Vauthier.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331492.jpg/149.974.192
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331730.jpg/149.974.689
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Seit ihrem Auftritt im Musikvideo von "Blurred Lines" ist sie ein Star: Emily Ratajkowski kam im Look von Altuzarra und dazu passenden Overknee-Stiefel.
Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Mu
Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331730.jpg/149.974.689
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Mu
Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331318.jpg/149.974.200
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Instagram-Kult-Omi Baddie Winkle im Gute-Laune-Glitzer-Look.
Baddie Winkle
Baddie Winkle arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331318.jpg/149.974.200
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Baddie Winkle
Baddie Winkle arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331565.jpg/149.974.155
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Nicki Minaj betonte ihre Mega-Kurven in einem goldenen Glitzerkleid von LaBourjoisie.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331565.jpg/149.974.155
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331020.jpg/149.973.254
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Während alle versuchten, möglichst viel Haut zu zeigen, pfiffen zwei Damen auf den Nackt-Trend: Zum einen Vanessa Hudgens, die ein wunderschönes Kleid von Naeem Khan und Hippie-Mähne trug, ...
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331020.jpg/149.973.254
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331168.jpg/149.973.320
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
... zum anderen Selena Gomez in ihrem engen, schwarzen Kleid von Calvin Klein, das sie mit Sandalen von Aquazzura kombinierte.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331168.jpg/149.973.320
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331029.jpg/149.972.474
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Der Hype um den Sleek-Look nimmt kein Ende: Demi Lovato mit zurückgegelten Haaren und einem rosa Kleid von Nicolas Jebran.
Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at the 201
Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331029.jpg/149.972.474
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at the 201
Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331136.jpg/149.974.146
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Cooler Look: Schauspielerin Hailee Steinfeld kombinierte zum weißen Jumpsuit von Stella McCartney einen engen, goldenen Halsreif und dazu passende Accessoires.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331136.jpg/149.974.146
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331142.jpg/149.973.339
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jillian Michaels, Fitnesstrainerin der Stars, präsentierte ihren durchtrainierten Body in einer gewöhnungsbedürftigen roten Samthose und einem durchsichtigen Bauchfrei-Top.
Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331142.jpg/149.973.339
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331536.jpg/149.974.188
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Elfenhaft: Bella Thorne in einem hellgrünen Hängerchen von Maria Lucia Hohan und Sandaletten von Stuart Weitzman.
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331536.jpg/149.974.188
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331539.jpg/149.974.165
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Model Martha Hunt kam im kurzen Pailletten-Kleid.
Martha Hunt arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Aw
Model Martha Hunt arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
https://images.kurier.at/46-72331539.jpg/149.974.165
REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK
Martha Hunt arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Aw
Model Martha Hunt arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kurz, knapp, Glitzer: Die Looks der Video Music Awards