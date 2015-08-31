Die verrücktesten Highlights der VMAs

https://images.kurier.at/46-72331550.jpg/149.974.183 Matt Sayles / Invision /AP Sie schoss - wie erwartet - den Vogel ab: Miley Cyrus verhüllte gar nichts - außer ihre Unterschenkel. Das silberne Ensemble inklusive mit Edelsteinen behängtem "Lendenschurz" wurde extra von Versace angefertigt. Und war wohl das meistfotografierte Out Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision /AP) https://images.kurier.at/46-72331550.jpg/149.974.183 Matt Sayles / Invision /AP Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision /AP)

Auch Taylor Swift setzte auf einen funkelnden Auftritt. Ihr Zweiteiler war von Ashish, die Heels von Louboutin. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Fast schon brav wirkte das Outfit von Cara Delevingne . Sie trug ein Minikleid von Saint Laurent und kombinierte dazu Riemchen-Heels von Stuart Weitzman . Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Ganz entspannt war der Auftritt von Topmodel Karlie Kloss , das in flachen Sandalen, langem, schlichtem Kleid von Louis Vuitton und angesagten Beachwaves kam. Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music A Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles , California , August 30, 2015. REUTERS /Danny Moloshok

Ihre Freundin Gigi Hadid kam in Dottergelb, das perfekt zu ihrem frisch gebräunten Teint passte. Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision /AP)

Britney Spears , oder: Geschmack kann man eben nicht kaufen... Die Sängerin kam mit Top-Figur, aber im stillosen Busenquetscher-Glitzerfummel. USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015 epa04906144 Britney Spears arrives on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles , California , USA , 30 August 2015. EPA /PAUL BUCK

Rita Ora war eine der wenigen, die eine große Robe ausführte. Das dramatische, tief dekolletierte Kleid war von Vera Wang . USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015 epa04906130 Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles , California , USA , 30 August 2015. EPA /PAUL BUCK

Black Beauty: Chrissy Teigen betonte in Marchesa - wie fast immer - ihre Modelbeine. Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles , California , August 30, 2015. REUTERS /Danny Moloshok

Familienausflug: Kris Jenner (li.) mit ihrer ältesten und ihrer jüngsten Tochter. Kourtney im pinken Jumpsuit, Kylie im goldenen Ultra-Minikleid. Beides von Balmain. Kris Jenner , Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner Kris Jenner , from left, Kourtney Kardashian , and Kylie Jenner arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Auch Kim kam in Balmain und hatte darin nicht ihren besten Fashion-Moment. Das geschnürte Dekolleté und die überdimensionalen Taschen waren zuviel des Guten. USA MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2015 epa04906135 Recording artist Kayne West (R) and TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) arrive on the red carpet for the 32nd MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles , California , USA , 30 August 2015. EPA /PAUL BUCK

Lily Aldridge hüllte ihren dürren Körper in eine schwarze, schlichte Robe von Alexandre Vauthier . Lily Aldridge Lily Aldridge arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Seit ihrem Auftritt im Musikvideo von "Blurred Lines" ist sie ein Star: Emily Ratajkowski kam im Look von Altuzarra und dazu passenden Overknee-Stiefel. Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Mu Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles , California , August 30, 2015. REUTERS /Danny Moloshok

Instagram-Kult-Omi Baddie Winkle im Gute-Laune-Glitzer-Look. Baddie Winkle Baddie Winkle arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Nicki Minaj betonte ihre Mega-Kurven in einem goldenen Glitzerkleid von LaBourjoisie. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Während alle versuchten, möglichst viel Haut zu zeigen, pfiffen zwei Damen auf den Nackt-Trend: Zum einen Vanessa Hudgens , die ein wunderschönes Kleid von Naeem Khan und Hippie-Mähne trug, ... Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

... zum anderen Selena Gomez in ihrem engen, schwarzen Kleid von Calvin Klein , das sie mit Sandalen von Aquazzura kombinierte. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Der Hype um den Sleek-Look nimmt kein Ende: Demi Lovato mit zurückgegelten Haaren und einem rosa Kleid von Nicolas Jebran. Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at the 201 Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles , California , August 30, 2015. REUTERS /Danny Moloshok

Cooler Look: Schauspielerin Hailee Steinfeld kombinierte zum weißen Jumpsuit von Stella McCartney einen engen, goldenen Halsreif und dazu passende Accessoires. Hailee Steinfeld Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision /AP)

Jillian Michaels , Fitnesstrainerin der Stars, präsentierte ihren durchtrainierten Body in einer gewöhnungsbedürftigen roten Samthose und einem durchsichtigen Bauchfrei-Top. Jillian Michaels Jillian Michaels arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP)

Elfenhaft: Bella Thorne in einem hellgrünen Hängerchen von Maria Lucia Hohan und Sandaletten von Stuart Weitzman . Bella Thorne Bella Thorne arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles . (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision /AP)

Model Martha Hunt kam im kurzen Pailletten-Kleid. Martha Hunt arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Aw Model Martha Hunt arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles , California , August 30, 2015. REUTERS /Danny Moloshok