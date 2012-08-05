Ungleiche Promi-Paare: Bar Refaeli und Shaun White

Jung und alt, groß und klein, dick und dünn: Topmodel Bar Refaeli dürfte bei dem Snowboard-Star Shaun White die inneren Werte entdeckt haben. Und auch andere Stars haben ihren Gegenpol gefunden.
sdf
sdf
13020893180255.jpg
13020893280501.jpg
APSchauspielerin Simone Thomalla, rechts, posiert mit Tochter Sophie auf dem roten Teppich zum Deutschen Fernsehpreis 2006 am Freitag, 20. Oktober 2006 vor dem Coloneum in Koeln. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)--- Actress Simone Thomalla and daughter Sophie p
1302089301022.jpg
EPAepa03219756 Outgoing French President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni Sarkozy (R) leave the Elysee Palace after a handover ceremony to his successor Francois Hollande, in Paris, France, 15 May 2012. Francois Hollande as the 24th
dapdFILE - In a Sunday, Jan. 23, 2011 file photo, Chaz Bono, left, subject of the Oprah Winfrey Network documentary film "Becoming Chaz," poses with his girlfriend Jennifer Elia at the premiere of the film at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City,
12920572750168.jpg
12919791430164.jpg
EPAepa01724236 US musician Iggy Pop (L) arrives with his wife Nina Alu (R) for the 5th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California USA, 08 May 2009. Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder and lead singer Anthony Kiedis wi
12919791480942.jpg
12919792910366.jpg
12843658450175.jpg
12843658620148.jpg
12843692820238.jpg
dapdAmerican actress Megan Fox poses with her husband Brian Austin Green after watching the presentation of the Emporio Armani Spring-Summer 2011 fashion collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/da
12843658670710.jpg
12843658500441.jpg
12843658560328.jpg
12843658310646.jpg
12843658370961.jpg
12843663390642.jpg
dapdDirector Sam Taylor Wood and actor Aaron Johnson arrive on the red carpet for the BFI 2011 London Film Festival Awards at St Lukes in east London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2011. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
12843681320832.jpg
12843684100736.jpg