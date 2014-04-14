kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sarah Jessica Parker ist dankbar für die Unterstützung ihrer Nannys.

Kindermädchen
04/14/2014

Nannys für Superreiche: Verschwiegen und gut bezahlt

In Elite-Schulen werden die Kindermädchen von Promis ausgebildet.

von Christina Michlits

Zum ersten Mal wurde Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo mit ihrem Schützling George im Hyde Park gesichtet. Umgeben war das spanische Kindermädchen von einem Heer an Bodyguards. Für die Mitvierzigerin ist das nicht weiter ungewöhnlich. Schon vor ihrem Job bei Prinz William und Kate war sie Babysitterin für VIP-Familien mit besonderen Ansprüchen. Gerade weilt die neue Nanny des kleinen Prinzen mit der englischen Königsfamilie in Neuseeland und hält sich dabei diskret im Hintergrund.

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo looks on at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool (NEW ZEALAND - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS)
Wer in Highsociety-Kreisen als Erzieherin arbeiten will, lernt sein Handwerk so wie Turrion Borrallo am besten am renommierten "Norland College" in England. Dort erfahren die zukünftigen Super-Nannys nicht nur etwas über Kindererziehung, auch der Umgang mit Paparazzi und das Abhängen von Verfolgern wird gelehrt. Kampfsport steht ebenfalls auf dem Stundenplan.

Gut 40.000 Euro kostet die Elite-Schule. Anschließend können die ausgebildeten Frauen aber auch mit sechsstelligen Jahresgehältern rechnen – Männer sind in diesem Bereich noch immer Mangelware. Um eine Handvoll renommierter und für ihre Diskretion geschätzte Nannys wird in Hollywood sogar gestritten. Sheryl Crow (52) und Julia Roberts (46) lieferten sich vor einigen Jahren einen Kampf um die Gouvernante Marva Soogrim. Roberts konnte die Babysitterin von Crow abwerben – Soogrim ist heute Millionärin.

Arbeiten bei Brangelina

epa03853413 US actress/director Angelina Jolie (back R) arrives at Sydney Airport, Australia, 06 September 2013, with her children (Rear L) Maddox and (Front L-R) Shiloh, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne. According to media reports, Jolie arrived to Sydney for her upcoming movie 'Unbroken'. EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Kolportierte 150.000 Dollar im Jahr zahlen Brad Pitt (50) und Angelina Jolie (38) jedem der sechs Kindermädchen. Dafür müssen ihre Helfer auch immer reisebereit sein, die Muttersprache des jeweiligen Kindes beherrschen und einen College-Abschluss in Pädagogik aufweisen.

Das Vertrauen und die Verschwiegenheit ihrer Angestellten kaufen Promis in der Regel mit ein.

Allerdings plauderte Vic- toria Beckhams (39) ehemalige Aufpasserin Abbie Gibson trotz hoher Gage im Jahr 2005 mit News of the World über private und unschöne Details aus dem Leben der bekannten Familie.

Zufriedener mit ihren Kindermädchen ist "Sex and the City"-Star Sarah Jessica Parker (49).

Sie bedankte sich schon mehrmals öffentlich bei ihren stillen Helfern, über die in Hollywood nur selten oder gar nicht gesprochen wird.

Prinze George in Neuseeland

Prince William Kate the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William Kate the Duchess of Cambridge

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, hol

Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

Kate, William

Kate, William

Kate

Kate, William

William, Kate

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, D

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Pri

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wipes the mou

Prince William, Kate Duchess of Cambridge

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, pats Fr

William & Catherine Australia - Manley Beach

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, runs ac

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, t

09385830_ppsvie.jpg

09385839_ppsvie.jpg

09385843_ppsvie.jpg

09385842_ppsvie.jpg

09385013_ppsvie.jpg

09385008_ppsvie.jpg

09385015_ppsvie.jpg

09379897_ppsvie.jpg

09379940_ppsvie.jpg

09379957_ppsvie.jpg

09379942_ppsvie.jpg

09380230_ppsvie.jpg

09380251_ppsvie.jpg

09380165_ppsvie.jpg

09380171_ppsvie.jpg

09380000_ppsvie.jpg

09379983_ppsvie.jpg

09380016_ppsvie.jpg

Britain's Prince George plays with a toy at a Plun

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Cath

Britain's Prince George is carried by his mother C

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Pri

Britain's Prince George holds the hands of his mot

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds h

Royal nanny Turrion Borrallo looks on at a Plunket

Prince George

Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince George

Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine and t

Catherine holds her son Prince George after disemb

Catherine holds her son Prince George after disemb

Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine and t

Britain's Prince William picks up the "rakau tapu"

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William receives a Maori welcome

Britain's Prince William watches as his wife Cathe

| Stand: 04/14/2014, 07:00