Nannys für Superreiche: Verschwiegen und gut bezahlt
In Elite-Schulen werden die Kindermädchen von Promis ausgebildet.
Zum ersten Mal wurde Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo mit ihrem Schützling George im Hyde Park gesichtet. Umgeben war das spanische Kindermädchen von einem Heer an Bodyguards. Für die Mitvierzigerin ist das nicht weiter ungewöhnlich. Schon vor ihrem Job bei Prinz William und Kate war sie Babysitterin für VIP-Familien mit besonderen Ansprüchen. Gerade weilt die neue Nanny des kleinen Prinzen mit der englischen Königsfamilie in Neuseeland und hält sich dabei diskret im Hintergrund.
Gut 40.000 Euro kostet die Elite-Schule. Anschließend können die ausgebildeten Frauen aber auch mit sechsstelligen Jahresgehältern rechnen – Männer sind in diesem Bereich noch immer Mangelware. Um eine Handvoll renommierter und für ihre Diskretion geschätzte Nannys wird in Hollywood sogar gestritten. Sheryl Crow (52) und Julia Roberts (46) lieferten sich vor einigen Jahren einen Kampf um die Gouvernante Marva Soogrim. Roberts konnte die Babysitterin von Crow abwerben – Soogrim ist heute Millionärin.
Arbeiten bei Brangelina
Das Vertrauen und die Verschwiegenheit ihrer Angestellten kaufen Promis in der Regel mit ein.
Allerdings plauderte Vic- toria Beckhams (39) ehemalige Aufpasserin Abbie Gibson trotz hoher Gage im Jahr 2005 mit News of the World über private und unschöne Details aus dem Leben der bekannten Familie.
Zufriedener mit ihren Kindermädchen ist "Sex and the City"-Star Sarah Jessica Parker (49).
Sie bedankte sich schon mehrmals öffentlich bei ihren stillen Helfern, über die in Hollywood nur selten oder gar nicht gesprochen wird.
Prinze George in Neuseeland
Britain's Prince George plays with a toy at a Plun
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Cath
Britain's Prince George is carried by his mother C
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Pri
Britain's Prince George holds the hands of his mot
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds h
Royal nanny Turrion Borrallo looks on at a Plunket
Prince George
Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince George
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine and t
Catherine holds her son Prince George after disemb
Catherine holds her son Prince George after disemb
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine and t
Britain's Prince William picks up the "rakau tapu"
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Britain's Prince William receives a Maori welcome
Britain's Prince William watches as his wife Cathe