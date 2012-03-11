Stallone: Wenn ich nur aufhören könnt

Manche VIPs wissen nicht, wann es genug ist. Aktuelles Beispiel ist Sylvester Stallone, der mit 65 noch einmal den Rambo gibt.
REUTERSActor Sylvester Stallone attends the NBA basketball game between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSSylvester Stallone poses for photographers during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Rocky the Final" in Tokyo March 26, 2007. The movie is called "Rocky Balboa" outside Japan. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa (JAPAN)
EPAepa02230358 British singer Engelbert Humperdinck poses for photographs in Sydney, Australia, 30 June 2010. Humperdinck, who rose to popularity in the 60s and 70s, is on the Australian leg of his world tour. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY ***AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
APFILE - In this Dec. 13, 1968 file photo, British pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck smiles during an Associated Press interview with London reporter Don McNicoll. After years of disappointment, Britain is staking its Eurovision hopes on 75-year-old Engelb
AP** FILE ** British pop singer and entertainer Engelbert Humperdinck is photographed in London, England on Dec. 18, 1986. Humperdinck will turn 70 years old on Tuesday, May 2, 2006. (AP Photo)
REUTERSSinger Engelbert Humperdinck performs as guest during the international new singers contest New Wave in Jurmala July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (LATVIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdBulgaria head coach Lothar Matthaeus from Germany reacts during their Euro 2012 Group G qualifying soccer match against Switzerland at Vassil Levski stadium in Sofia, Saturday, March 26, 2011. (Foto:Valentina Petrova/AP/dapd)
dapdARCHIV: Der Ex-Fussballspieler Lothar Matthaeus posiert in Muenchen bei der Verleihung des Laureus Medien Preises Deutschland 2007 mit seiner Freundin, dem Model Kristina Liliana (Foto vom 27.11.07). Die Ehe von Lothar und Liliana Matthaeus ist am Mi
REUTERSFormer German soccer player Lothar Matthaeus (L) and his girlfriend Joanna Tuczynska arrive at the traditional Opera Ball (Opernball) in Vienna, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
dapdHeidi Klum arrives at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)
dapdHeidi Klum arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)
EPA/Andrew GombertARCHIV - US-Schauspielerin Lindsay Lohan (Archivfoto vom 08.02.2012)) hat angeblich ihre Party-Zeit hinter sich: Sie bleibt lieber auf der Couch. «Das ist nicht mehr mein Ding. Ich war vor ein paar Monaten mit einem Freund unterwegs. Un
www.photopress.atLindsay Lohan. Mr. C Beverly Hills Hosts Domingo Zapatas Oscar Art Show at Mr. C Beverly Hills.
REUTERSSinger Debbie Harry arrives at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
REUTERSSpains Crown Princess Letizia attends an official dinner at the La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT)