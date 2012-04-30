"Skyfall"-Dreh: Liebesgrüße aus Istanbul

Daniel "007" Craig bat auf den Filmset in die türkische Metropole. Dazu passend: der neueste Bond-Tratsch.
ReutersCast members Berenice Marlohe (R), Daniel Craig (C) and Naomie Harris pose for the media during a photocall for the James Bond film "SkyFall" in front of the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: ENTERTAINME
dapdBritish actor Daniel Craig arrives for the photocall of the 23rd film in the James Bond series, Skyfall, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, April 29, 2012.(AP Photo )
dapdFrom left, director Sam Mendes, actors Naomie Harris, Daniel Craig, Berenice Marlohe, Ola Rapace, producers Barbara Broccoli, and Michael G. Wilson arrive for the photo call of the 23rd film in the James Bond series, Skyfall, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sund
dapdFILE - In this undated film publicity image released by Sony, Daniel Craig is shown in a scene from the James Bond film, "Quantum of Solace". (Foto:Sony/AP/dapd)
REUTERSThree Omega watches : (L-R) the Omega, Seamaster and Seamaster Planet Ocean watches worn by actor Daniel Craig during the filming of Casino Royale in 2005/2006, and the Omega Seamaster watch worn by actor Pierce Brosnan during the filming of the Ja
dapdUndated handout photo issued by Sony Pictures of Naomie Harris in a still from the new James Bond film Skyfall, Thursday, April 19, 2012. (Foto:Jasin Boland/Sony Pictures, PA/AP/dapd) UNITED KINGDOM OUT, NO SALES, NO ARCHIVE
ReutersActor Berenice Marlohe poses while launching the start of production of the new James Bond film "SkyFall" at a restaurant in London November 3, 2011. Daniel Craig returns as British secret agent James Bond in "Skyfall" the 23rd instalment in one of
dapdUndated handout photo issued by Sony Pictures of Daniel Craig in a still from the new James Bond film Skyfall, Thursday, April 19, 2012. (Foto:Francois Duhamel/Sony Pictures, PA/AP/dapd) UNITED KINGDOM OUT, NO SALES, NO ARCHIVE
ReutersActress Judi Dench poses while launching the start of production of the new James Bond film "SkyFall" at a restaurant in London in this November 3, 2011 file photo. Dench has lost part of her eyesight and struggles to read film scripts or see peopl
ReutersActor Daniel Craig and director Sam Mendes (R) pose while launching the start of production of the new James Bond film "SkyFall" at a restaurant in London November 3, 2011. Craig returns as British secret agent James Bond in "Skyfall" the 23rd inst