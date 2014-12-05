12/05/2014
Skandal-VIPs im Einsatz für Stöckl
Ein Lokal in Baden lud zu Champagner und Austern zugunsten Claudia Stöckls Verein ZUKI. Neben "Big Brother"-Star Jenny Elvers tanzten auch Micaela Schäfer und Angelina Heger an.
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl
ZUKI Charity im Lokal Amterl