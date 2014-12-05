kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
ZUKI-Gründerin & Ö3-Lady Claudia Stöckl mit Stargast Jenny Elvers und Lebensgefährte Steffen von der Beeck. Das Paar hatte in diesem Jahr mehrfach für Schlagzeilen gesorgt. Im "Amterl" in Baden bei Wien zeigten sich Elvers und Von der Beeck als glückliches Paar.

© KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

Charity-Champagner
12/05/2014

Skandal-VIPs im Einsatz für Stöckl

Ein Lokal in Baden lud zu Champagner und Austern zugunsten Claudia Stöckls Verein ZUKI. Neben "Big Brother"-Star Jenny Elvers tanzten auch Micaela Schäfer und Angelina Heger an.

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

© Bild: KURIER/Rainer Eckharter

| Stand: 12/05/2014, 10:40