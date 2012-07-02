Sieht Eheglück so aus?

Die Fürstin urlaubte ohne Albert und fliegt heute allein nach Paris. Eine Ehe-Bilanz zum ersten Hochzeitstag am 2. 7. 2012.
EPAepa03230664 Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Charity Soccer match between F1 drivers and a Star Team made of former and current sports stars, at the Louis ll stadium in Monaco, 22 May 2012. The 2012 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco will take pla
REUTERSCharlene Princess of Monaco wipes tears as she leaves the Sainte Devote Church after her wedding to Prince Albert II of Monaco in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool (MONACO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS) (MONACO ROYAL WEDDING)
REUTERSPrincess Charlene, wife of Prince Albert II of Monaco, stands at the Palace balcony during a parade for Monacos National Day in Monte Carlo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (MONACO - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSPrince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco dressed in local Lappish clothing of reindeer skin, travel by reindeer sledge in Kautokeino March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum /scanpix (NORWAY - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT) THIS IMAGE HAS BE
REUTERSMonacos Prince Albert II (R) and Princess Charlene attend the Mare Nostrum swimming meet in Monaco June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (MONACO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT SWIMMING ROYALS)
www.photopress.atCharlene, Princess of Monaco touched down at the LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California on June 21, 2012.
jjj
REUTERSPrince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Amber Lounge charity fashion show during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 25, 2012. Picture taken May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo (MONACO - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS)
dapdPrince Albert II of Monaco, right, kisses Princess Charlene, left, as they pose for the photographers outside a hotel in Durban, South Africa, Thursday July 7, 2011. Monacos new princess took a break from her South African wedding reception Thursday
EPAepa03139076 H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco is greeted by onlookers outside the Bendigo Art Gallery in Bendigo, some 150 km from Melbourne, Australia, 10 March 2012, as she attends the opening of the Grace Kelly: Style Icon exhibition. Organised by t
REUTERSPrince Albert II looks on as Princess Charlene of Monaco waits for the drivers on the podium of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 27, 2012. Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia won ahead of Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg of Germany and Fer
REUTERSPrince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene attend the Monaco Diamond League meeting at Louis II stadium in Monaco July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alain Issock (MONACO - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS ROYALS)
REUTERSPrince Albert of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS) (OSCARS-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSPrincess Charlene of Monaco is welcomed by a young girl before attending the graduation ceremony of the International School of Monaco (ISM) in Monte Carlo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (MONACO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS EDUCATION)
REUTERSMonacos Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend the Fete Dieu religious ceremony at the Royal Palace in Monaco June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (MONACO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT RELIGION)