Schwarzeneggers Sohn im Spital

Schon wieder ein Unfall im Hause Schwarzenegger: Nach Christopher im vergangenen Jahr musste nun Patrick nach einem Ski-Unfall behandelt werden.
APA/MARKUS LEODOLTERAPA5474526-2 - 06102011 - GRAZ - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT CI - Der kalifornische Ex-Gouverneur Arnold Schwarzenegger mit Sohn Patrick (l.) und Neffe Patrick Knapp am Donnerstag, 06. Oktober 2011, im Rahmen eines Stadrundgangs in Graz.
Patrick Schwarzenegger
