kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© APA

Stars
08/24/2012

Schnitt-Muster

Gesicht oder Grimasse: Berühmte Manns-Bilder auf dem Sch(n)eideweg zwischen „verwittert & zerknittert“ und „verdammt & zugenäht“

von Dieter Chmelar

© Bild: APA

Kim Basinger, Mickey Rourke. SENDUNG: ORF1, SA, 25.09.1999, 23:45 UHR - Veroeffentlichung fuer Pressezwecke honorarfrei ausschliesslich im Zusammenhang mit oben genannter Sendung des ORF bei Urhebernennung. Foto:ORF/-. Andere Verwendung honorarpflichtig u

© Bild: dapd

dapdMickey Rourke arrives at the Scream Awards on Saturday Oct. 16, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)

© Bild: © 1975 Fantisy Films

Zur ARTE-SendungEiner flog übe Kuckuckskucksnest;4: unkononelle Wei Weise lse lö#246öst Randlricatrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholsinen Streit unter den PatiePatienten und lenkt ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf die bevorstehenden Baseballmeisterschaften mit einer unm

© Bild: dapd

dapdActor Jack Nicholson, left, talks with actor Laurence Fishburne, right, during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, April 3, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Foto:Mark J. Terrill/AP/dapd)

© Bild: © Austria9 Honorarfrei in Zusammenhang mit der Nennung dieser Ausstrahlung

callahan, clint eastwood

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT GOLF ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSRobert Redford speaks at the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - Actor Sean Connery attends the 8th annual Dressed To Kilt charity fashion show in New York, in this April 5, 2010 file photo. A Spanish court official says Sean Connery wont be appearing in court as requested by a judge investigating an alleged

© Bild: dapd

dapdSylvester Stallone accepts the Career Achievement Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, Thursday, April 26, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: APA

Archivbild, eingescannt am 17. 8. 2012

© Bild: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

dpa/Rolf VennenberndEXKLUSIV - Modedesigner Wolfgang Joop posiert am Donnerstag (11.08.2011) vor der Konzernzentrale von Galeria Kaufhof in Köln. Joä#228äsentierte eine Kollektion 1879, die er für Galeria Kf entworfenorfen hat und die ab 20. Septembe

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSItalian fashion designer Valentino arrives at a party to celebrate the opening of a virtual museum dedicated to him in New York, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION HEADSHOT)

| Stand: 08/24/2012, 16:45