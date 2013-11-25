Sarah Jessica Parker: Ballett & Theater statt Hollywood
Parker will so "normal" wie möglich leben und spielt jetzt lieber Theater als in Hollywood-Filmen.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, James Bro
1.167398.jpg
Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR N
Sex and the City 2
Actress Parker arrives for the 2012 New York City
Prabal Gurung, Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivier Theys
BYmQGtYIAAA3YUq.jpg
BY-30qOIUAAiAKG.jpg
Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Her Daughters To School
www.photopress.atWearing little makeup and looking better then women half her age actress Sarah Jessica Parker made her way out of her home in New York City, New York on March 28, 2012.
action pressSCHAUSPIELERIN SARAH JESSICA PARKER ALS CARRIE BRADSHAW IN DER 2. STAFFEL DER US TV SERIE "SEX AND THE CITY" / FILMSZENE / FILMFOTO / SZENE / FILM / FERNSEHSERIE / HALBFIGUR / SITZEN /TOP BRAUN / DEKOLLETE / LAPTOP AUF SCHOSS / 300104 / 2004
26712-sarah-jessica-parker-and-lori-singer-1984-f4070.jpg
295753_large.jpg
Sex and the City 2
08920414_ppsvie.jpg
08859717_ppsvie.jpg
06897354_ppsvie.jpg
Sarah Jessica Parker