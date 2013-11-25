kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Nach der Beziehungskrise folgte ganz schnell ein Familienzuwachs in Form der Zwillinge Marion und Tabitha, die von einer Leihmutter ausgetragen wurden. Der gemeinsame Sohn Wilkie ist inzwischen 12 Jahre alt. Parker trat ab 2009 karrieretechnisch kürzer, Broderick arbeitete  weiter.

© Deleted - 1114467

Die neue SJP
11/25/2013

Sarah Jessica Parker: Ballett & Theater statt Hollywood

Parker will so "normal" wie möglich leben und spielt jetzt lieber Theater als in Hollywood-Filmen.

von Christina Michlits

© Bild: Deleted - 1114467

Sarah Jessica Parker

© Bild: Deleted - 1114446

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, James Bro

© Bild: broadway.com

1.167398.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/ANDREW KELLY

Sarah Jessica Parker reacts onstage at the amfAR N

© Bild: APA/Warner

Sex and the City 2

© Bild: Reuters/ANDREW KELLY

Actress Parker arrives for the 2012 New York City

© Bild: Deleted - 1114524

Prabal Gurung, Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivier Theys

© Bild: twitter

BYmQGtYIAAA3YUq.jpg

© Bild: twitter

BY-30qOIUAAiAKG.jpg

© Bild: WWW.PHOTOPRESS.AT/www.PHOTOPRESS.at

Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Her Daughters To School

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atWearing little makeup and looking better then women half her age actress Sarah Jessica Parker made her way out of her home in New York City, New York on March 28, 2012.

© Bild: verleih

action pressSCHAUSPIELERIN SARAH JESSICA PARKER ALS CARRIE BRADSHAW IN DER 2. STAFFEL DER US TV SERIE "SEX AND THE CITY" / FILMSZENE / FILMFOTO / SZENE / FILM / FERNSEHSERIE / HALBFIGUR / SITZEN /TOP BRAUN / DEKOLLETE / LAPTOP AUF SCHOSS / 300104 / 2004

© Bild: verleih

26712-sarah-jessica-parker-and-lori-singer-1984-f4070.jpg

© Bild: verleih

295753_large.jpg

© Bild: APA/Warner

Sex and the City 2

© Bild: photopress.at

08920414_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

08859717_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

06897354_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1919887

Sarah Jessica Parker

| Stand: 11/25/2013, 06:13