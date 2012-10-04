Salma Hayek glänzt immer
Mexikanerin, Mutter, Ehefrau von Mr. Gucci und Weltstar seit einem Erotik-Tanz mit einer Schlange. Salma Hayek glänzt immer, jetzt im neuen Film von Oliver Stone.
REUTERSEntrepreneur Francois-Henri Pinault (R) and his wife actress Salma Hayek pose on the red carpet for the screening of "Midnight IriParis" by dire Woo Woody Allen and for the opening ceremony of 64th Cannesnnes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011.
APActress Salma Hayek attends the premiere of Grown Ups at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, June 23, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
APActress Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault arrive at the premiere fo film "Robin Hoo4;,34;,#34;, at the 63rd international film fest, in Cannes,nes, southern France, Wednesday, May 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
EPAepa02726954 Spanish actor Antonio Banderas (L) and Mexican actress Salma Hayek (R) pose during the photocall for Puss in Boots at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 11 May 2011. A footage of the Shrek spinoff directed by Chris Miller will
dapdUs director Oliver Stone engages with Mexico born actress Salma Hayek, during the photo call for Savages, at a central London hotel, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03409561 US actor John Travolta (L), Mexican actress Salma Hayek (C), and US filmmaker Oliver Stone (R) pose during the presentation of their movie Savages (Le Belve) in Rome, Italy, 25 September 2012. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
REUTERSActress Salma Hayek talks during a news conference in Cairo where she attended the opening ceremony of the 33rd annual International Film Festival (CIFF) November 11, 2009. The festival will end November 20. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT POLITICS ENT
REUTERSCast member Salma Hayek arrives at the premiere of the film "Sav" in in Los Angeles June 2512. ERS/Danny Moloshok (ok (UNITED STATES - TagsTags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdActress Salma Hayek blows a kiss as she poses for the presentation of Savages by director Oliver Stone, in Paris, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
REUTERSFrancois-Henri Pinault (R) and his wife actress Salma Hayek attend the second day of the Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 7, 2011. The annual conference that has taken place in Central Idaho since 1983 features i
EPAepa03389828 Mexican actress Salma Hayek poses for photographers at the unveiling of a beach changing-booth in her name, along the Deauville beach front, during the 38th Deauville American Film Festival, in Deauville, France, 08 September 2012. The fest