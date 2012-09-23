Ryan Gosling: Neuer Hollywood-Liebling
In Hollywood steigt gerade keiner so schnell die Karriereleiter hoch wie Ryan Gosling. Wer ist der neue Shootingstar, von dem das ganze Filmbiz schwärmt?
REUTERSActor Ryan Gosling reacts at a news conference for the film "The Ides of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdActor Ryan Gosling poses for portraits to promote the film Drive at the 64th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2011. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa02907480 Canadian actor and cast member Ryan Gosling (R) and his mother Donna Gosling attend the premiere of his movie The Ides Of March during the 36th annual Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on 09 September 2011. The festiva
EPAepa02744052 Canadian actor Ryan Gosling arrives for the screening of Drive during the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 20 May 2011. The movie by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn is presented in the Official Competition of the film festi
EPAepa03035048 (FILE) A file picture dated 20 May 2011 shows Canadian actor Ryan Gosling attend the press conference for Drive during the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Gosling was nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe on 15 December 2011
REUTERSActor Ryan Gosling arrives at a special screening of his new film Drive at the 2011 Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, California June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
APRyan Gosling arrives to the 23rd Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara on Tuesday,January 30,2008 (AP Photo/Lisa Rose)
EPAepa02162449 Canadian actor Ryan Gosling poses during the photocall of the movie Blue Valentine during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 18 May 2010. The movie by Derek Cianfrance is presented in the Un Certain Regard section at the Canne
verleih
mord nach plan
Actor Ryan Gosling, star of the new drama film "The Believer" hugs actress Sandra Bullock, as she arrives as a guest at the films premiere in Los Angeles September 6, 2001. The film stars Gosling as a Jewish Yeshiva student who transforms into the leader
REUTERSCast member Ryan Gosling poses at the premiere of "Lars and the Real Girl" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 2, 2007. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED ST
ORF"Wie ein einziger Tag", Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling
Actors Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams arrive together at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California, August 14, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
EPAepa00911351 Undated file photo of Ryan Gosling, appearing in the movie "Half Nelson." Gosling was nominated Tuesday 23 January 2007 for an Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Lea
REUTERSRyan Gosling arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GOLDENGLOBES-ARRIVALS)
dapdActors Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling attend the premiere of "Blue Valentine" at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010 in New York. (Foto:Evan Agostini/AP/dapd)
dapdFILE - In this Sept. 27, 2011 file photo, director, writer, and cast member George Clooney, right, and cast member Ryan Gosling pose together at the premiere of "The Ides of March", in Beverly Hills, Calif. Clooney and Gosling both received multiple n
dapdCast member Ryan Gosling, right, hugs director, writer, and cast member George Clooney at the premiere of "The Ides of March", in Beverly Hills, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011. "The Ides of March" opens in theaters Oct. 7, 2011. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP
verleih
www.photopress.atEva Mendes and Ryan Gosling visit the cemetery of Pere Lachaise in Paris. Eva Mendes;Ryan Gosling
dapdIn this image released by Film District, Ryan Gosling is shown in a scene from "Drive." (Foto:Film District, Richard Foreman/AP/dapd)