Rob Kardashian hat sich selbst in die Rehabilitationsklinik eingewiesen. Der 28-Jährige wird ein 60-tägiges Programm in einem Rehabilitations-Center in Palm Beach absolvieren, das Alkohol- und Drogenabhängige therapiert.

Rehab
05/30/2015

Kardashian geht auf Entzug

Marihuana und Hustensaft: Der 28-jährige Rob Kardashian macht ein 60-tägiges Rehab-Programm.

| Stand: 05/30/2015, 09:21