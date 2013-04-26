kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the world premiere of "Marvel's Iron Man 3" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Deleted - 435222

Attraktiv
04/26/2013

Reif & Schön: Die attraktivsten Frauen Hollywoods

Das "People"-Magazin kürt die schönsten Frauen 2013. Darunter finden sich überraschend viele ältere Hollywood-Semester.

von Julia Karzel

© Bild: Deleted - 435222

Gwyneth Paltrow

© Bild: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

File photo of actress Paltrow attending unveiling

© Bild: Deleted - 105873

Gwyneth Paltrow

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Actress Jane Fonda arrives at the 85th Academy Awa

© Bild: Reuters/DANNY MOLOSHOK

Jane Fonda at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

Two-time Oscars winner Jane Fonda, wearing a yello

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Fonda poses at the premiere of the HBO television

© Bild: Deleted - 435258

Halle Berry

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Berry poses at the premiere of "The Call" in Los A

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

To match Reuters Life! TAIWAN-FORTUNES/

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Drew Barrymore poses with her award for best actre

© Bild: Deleted - 435300

Drew Barrymore

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

Kerry Washington actress in the film "Django Uncha

© Bild: Deleted - 435312

Leute-News: Zooey Deschanel

© Bild: Reuters/JONATHAN ALCORN

Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the 40th American

© Bild: APA/UWE ANSPACH

GERMANY TELEVISION MUSIC

© Bild: Deleted - 435324

Amanda Seyfried

© Bild: rts

Emma Stone

© Bild: REUTERS

Emma Watson bei der Premiere zum neuen "Harry Potter"-Film.

© Bild: Reuters/PATRICK T. FALLON

Stewart arrives at 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los

| Stand: 04/26/2013, 07:44