Quiz: Sind diese Star-Paare verheiratet?

Dass die folgenden Stars einmal zusammen waren oder noch sind, ist bekannt. Doch wagten sie jemals den Schritt vor den Altar?
REUTERSActor Johnny Depp (L) and Vanessa Paradis arrive on the red carpet for the 100th anniversary of Swiss watch and luxury goods maker Montblanc at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland in this April 5, 2006 file photograph. Depps 14-year romance with French
APJohnny Depp, nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy for his work in "Che and the the Chocolate Factory,; left, arrives with French nch actress-singer Vanessa Paradis for the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday, Jan. 16, 2006, in Beverly H
US actor Johnny Depp and partner Vanessa Paradis arrive for the U.K charity premiere of Finding Neverland in central London, October 17, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber
dapdActor Matthew McConaughey, left, and Camilla Alves depart after the screening of Mud at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 26, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
www.photopress.atMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY ET CAMILLA ALVES - PARTY FOR THE FILM "PAPER#34; DU; DURING THE 65TH CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, ON MAY 24TH 2012
AP**FILE**Actor Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camilla Alves attend a private dinner hosted by Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana in this Dec. file photo in New York. McConaugheys pub publicist told The Associated Press Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008 that M
dapdActress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives before the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)
AP** FILE ** Chris Martin, singer of British band Coldplay poses during a photocall in Hamburg, northern Germany, in this June 15, 2005 file photo. After months of rumors about a pregnancy, Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed shes expecting her second child wit
PA** FILE ** Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow and rocker Chris Martin, seen in these Nov. 6, 2003 file photos, are expecting their first baby next summer, according to an announcement by Paltrows publicist Stephen Huvane in Beverly Hills, California.(AP Pho
Talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey, recipient of the first Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 54th annual Emmy Awards September 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, relaxes with companion Stedman Graham at the Governors Ball, following the show. Photo by Fred P
dapdFILE - In this April 14, 2011 publicity image originally released by OWN, TV personality and media mogul Oprah Winfrey presents at the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network portion of the Discovery Communications Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. W
REUTERSU.S. actor Kurt Russell (R) and the U.S. actress Goldie Hawn arrive for a party after the gala screening of U.S. director Quentin Tarantinos film "Death Proof" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Tonelli (FRANCE)
EPAepa01016525 US actors Goldie Hawn (L) and Kurt Russell arrive for a gala screening of US director Quentin Tarantinos film Death Proof running in competition at the 60th Cannes Film Festival, 22 May 2007, in Cannes, France. EPA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA
APGoldie Hawn, left, and Kurt Russell arrive at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
REUTERSMusician Matthew Bellamy (L) and actress Kate Hudson arrive at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdARCHIV: Die US-amerikanische Schauspielerin Kate Hudson posiert in Beverly Hills (USA) auf der "Women in Hollywood Tribute" des zins &#s "Elle&#(Foto oto vom 19.10.10). Dieausprin rin erwartet angeblich ech ein Kind vom Muse-Frontmann Matthew Bellamy.
uma thurman
dapdActress Uma Thurman pose for a photo backstage at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2012 show during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. (Foto: Donald Traill/AP/dapd)
dfs
dfs
EPAepa02727813 Mexican actress Salma Hayek (R) and her husband French businessman Francois Henri Pinault (L) arrive for the screening of Midnight in Paris and the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 11 May 2011. Presented
REUTERSActress Salma Hayek arrives with Henri Pinault (R), son of billionaire French art collector Francois Pinault, at a party to commemorate the re-opening of the Palazzo Grassi gallery at the Arsenale in Venice April 29, 2006. Francois Pinaults contemp
REUTERSActor Michelle Williams (L) nominated for best supporting actress in the film "Bback Mountauntain" holds hanith her fiance Heath Ledger,ger, nominated as best actor for the film "Brokeback Mountain,"g&110; 1 thet the 78th annucadewards at odak Thea
ReutersAustralian actor Heath Ledger and his fiancee Michelle Williams watch an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles in this March 6, 2006 file photo. Williams says she still cant find the meaning behind Ledgers death three years ago, in a rare interview ta
dapdBerlin/ ARCHIV: Die Schauspielerin und Regisseurin Angelina Jolie und ihr Lebensgefaehrte, der Schauspieler Brad Pitt, posieren in Berlin waehrend der 62. Internationalen Filmfestspiele Berlin (Berlinale) fuer die Fotografen (Foto vom 11.02.12). Nach
EPAepa03106120 US actress/director Angelina Jolie (L) and her partner, US actor Brad Pitt (R) arrive for the premiere of In the Land of Blood and Honey at the Olympic Hall Zetra in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 14 February 2012. Jolie arrived in Saraj