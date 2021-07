Queen verlost Tickets zu ihrem Geburtstags-Lunch

epa05045741 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh view the Kalkara heritage site in Valletta, Malta 28 November 2015. Commonwealth leaders are meeting in Malta from 27-29 November 2015. The leaders will address global issues such as climate change, building resilience in small states, trade and sustainable development, the empowerment of youth, gender equality and human rights. EPA/JOHN STILLWELL / POOL

© Bild: APA/EPA/JOHN STILLWELL/POOL