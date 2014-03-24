kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© pps.at

Promi-Freunde
03/24/2014

Teenie-Sorgen: Wer wird Lordes beste Freundin?

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry und Ellie Goulding buhlen um die Freundschaft von Lorde.

von Lydia Kozich, Daniela Schmoll

© Bild: pps.at

09195119_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps.at

09195135_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: instagram

a98694069c4a11e38e3b12207f7f02b5_8.jpg

© Bild: pps.at

09003030_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps.at

09003038_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: instagram

instagram3.jpg

© Bild: instagram

instagram2.jpg

© Bild: instagram

403a5e0e93dc11e3a11d0e6c86f41f67_8.jpg

© Bild: instagram

e14e64c0938711e3a9d7123459e28cd8_8.jpg

© Bild: ap,rts

rts,ap.jpg

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03108981 Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during the Mercedes-Benz Fall Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, 16 February 2012. The Fall collections are presented from 08 to 16 February. EPA/PETER FOLEY

© Bild: pps,rts

pps,rts.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Musician Lady Gaga arrives with a mechanical horse

© Bild: ap,rts

rts.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 105873

Gwyneth Paltrow

© Bild: ap,rts

ap,rts.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/JAMIE FINE

Rapper Lil' Kim arrives at The Mandela Day concert

© Bild: ap,rts

rts,ap,dunham.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Claire Danes poses with her award for best actress

© Bild: ap,rts

ap,rts_lopez.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 105966

Jennifer Lopez

© Bild: ap,rts

ap,rtsjolie.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/CARLO ALLEGRI

Angelina Jolie arrives for the New York Film Criti

© Bild: ap,rts

rts,ap_cox.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 105975

Courteney Cox, making her directorial debut with the short film "The Monday Before Thanksgiving," waves to photographers at the opening night of the LA Shorts Fest 09 in West Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, July 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

© Bild: www.photopress.at

13189419960451.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Busenfreunde

© Bild: www.photopress.at

d

© Bild: www.photopress.at

13189374380859.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

13189374470794.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

13189379970379.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

13189388070768.jpg

© Bild: www.photopress.at

d

© Bild: epa

13189388220908.jpg

© Bild: rts

d

© Bild: www.photopress.at

1318943071022.jpg

© Bild: www.photpress.at

13189430650175.jpg

| Stand: 03/24/2014, 06:12