Prinzessin Madeleine: Hochzeitstermin fixiert

Am 8. Juni steigt die große Party. Madeleine und ihr Bräutigam, der seinen bürgerlichen Namen behält, wollen sich Samstagnachmittag um 16.00 Uhr in der Schlosskirche trauen lassen.
 

12/23/2012