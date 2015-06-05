Prinzessin Charlotte: Taufe auf dem Land
Am 5. Juli findet die Taufe auf dem Land und nicht in London statt.
Der britische Prinz William und seine Frau Kate wollen ihre Tochter Charlotte Anfang Juli taufen lassen. Die Feier solle am 5. Juli in Sandringham in Ostengland stattfinden, teilte der Palast am Freitag mit. Damit verzichten William und Kate für ihre Tochter auf eine prunkvolle Zeremonie in London. Eine solche hatte es 2013 für das erste Kind der beiden, Prinz George, gegeben.
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana war am 2. Mai in London zur Welt gekommen. Sie steht an Nummer vier der britischen Thronfolge - hinter ihrem Großvater Charles, ihrem Vater William und ihrem Bruder George.
Queen besucht Charlotte
