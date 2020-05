Prinz Harry ist jetzt ein Ritter

Prince Harry shakes hands with a small boy as he is greeted by a large crowd during the International Fleet Review in Sydney, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013. Harry, fourth in line to the British throne, is in Australia's largest city for just one day as part of a quick trip Down Under and celebrate the centenary of the fledgling Australian navy fleet's first arrival to the famed waterway. (AP Photo/Dan Himbrechts, Pool)

© Bild: Deleted - 1806098