Alain Delon kommt doch nicht zum Opernball

"Es ist sehr schade, dass Monsieur Delon nicht kommen kann. Jedoch haben wir Verständnis dafür, er ist ja immerhin schon 80 Jahre alt, da muss man mehr aufpassen. Gesundheit geht vor", sagte Gastgeber Florian Wess.
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-41967842.jpg/174.857.981
APA/ANDREAS PESSENLEHNER
Die 1,83 m große US-Schauspielerin Brooke Shields beim Eintreffen zur AIDS Solidarity Gala in der Wiener Hofburg im Jahr 2011. Damals wählte sie eine schlichte Robe in Weiß.
LIFE BALL 2011 - AIDS SOLIDARITY GALA: BROOKE SHIE
APA4134925 - 21052011 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: US amerikanische Schauspielerin Brooke Shields beim Eintreffen zur AIDS Solidarity Gala in der Wiener Hofburg, vor Eröffnung des 19. Life Balls, am Samstag 21. Mai 2011, in Wien. APA-FOTO: ANDREAS PESSENLEHNER
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-41933416.jpg/174.857.984
EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Weiß mag sie, es steht ihr auch sehr gut - hier bei der Cinema Against AIDS amfAR Gala 2011 im Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes in Marchesa.
FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2011
epa02742003 US actress Brooke Shields attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR Gala 2011 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 19 May 2011, during the 64th Cannes Film Festival. The film festival runs from 11 to 22 May. EPA/IAN LANGSDON
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-42406268.jpg/174.857.978
dapd/Charles Sykes
Bei den Tony Awards, 2011, in New York. Allerdings wurde sie für das Kleid von der Modepolizei kritisiert: "Sie sah aus wie ein Bettlaken", hieß es.
2011 Tony Awards Arrivals
Brooke Shields arrives at the 65th annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 12, 2011 in New York. (Foto:Charles Sykes/AP/dapd)
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-18954833.jpg/174.857.959
REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI
Lady in Black - Shields auf dem Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Award - als Hommage an Donatella Versace und deren Bruder Gianni.
Brooke Shields poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of St
Actress Brooke Shields poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Award event honoring Italian fashion designers Donatella Versace and her late brother Gianni, in Beverly Hills California February 8, 2007. The Versaces were honored for their contributions to the world of fashion and entertainment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES)
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-25553363.jpg/174.857.939
EPA/PETER FOLEY
Bei den Tony Awards im Juni 2008.
USA TONY AWARDS
epa01383955 Actress Brooke Shields, of the United States,arrives for the 62nd annual Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA, on 15 June 2008. EPA/PETER FOLEY
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-48887497.jpg/174.857.975
Charles Sykes
Das Ex-Model bei der Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, um Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada zu feiern.
2012 Met Gala
Brooke Shields arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala benefit, celebrating Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada, Monday, May 7, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Charles Sykes/AP/dapd)
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-17527232.jpg/174.857.965
REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI
Schulterfrei steht der durchtrainierten Schauspielerin gut.
Brooke Shields gestures as she models earrings bei
Actress Brooke Shields gestures as she models earrings being auctioned at the 17th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California October 28, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES)
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-35626705.jpg/174.857.972
AP/Peter Krame
In einer goldschimmernden Robe von Michael Kors, 2010.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala, Monday, May 3, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
https://images.spunq.telekurier.at/46-26862534.jpg/174.857.936
AP/Chris Pizzello
Eindeutiger Favorit: Eine Robe von Badgley Mischka, die sie bei den Emmy Awards 2008 trug.
Brooke Shields
Actress Brooke Shields poses in the press room at the 60th Primetime EMMY Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Welches Kleid wird Brooke Shields tragen?