Netrebko & Co. Promi-Parade auf Pariser Modeschauen

epa05127045 US actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 Haute Couture collection by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 January 2016. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 24 to 28 January. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

© Bild: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT