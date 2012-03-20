Nackte Tatsachen - oder doch nicht?

Mila Kunis tut es, Julia Roberts macht es schon lange und auch Owen Wilson ist es nicht fremd: Das Benutzen eines Nacktdoubles für pikante Szenen.
EPAepa02407086 US actress and cast member Mila Kunis arrives for the premiere of Black Swan during the 54th BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End in London, Britain, 22 October 2010. The festival runs from 13 to 28 October. EPA/DANIEL DEME
www.photopress.atParis Fashion Week: Celebs attend at Dior Fashion Show at Rodins museum. Mila Kunis
EPAepa02558230 US actress Mila Kunis arrives for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 January 2011. EPA/MIKE NELSON
dapdIn this publicity image released by Sony Screen Gems, Justin Timberlake portrays Dylan, left, and Mila Kunis portrays Jamie in a scene from "Friends with Benefits." (Foto:Sony Screen Gems, David Giesbrecht/AP/dapd)
REUTERSActress Jessica Alba waves during the "Machete" red carpet at the 67th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2010. The worlds oldest film festival opened September 1 and closes on September 11. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdIn this film publicity image released by 20th Century Fox, Jessica Alba is shown in a scene from, "Machete." (Foto:20th Century Fox, Rico Torres/AP/dapd)
REUTERSActress Jessica Alba poses during the Machete red carpet at the 67th Venice Film Festival in this September 1, 2010 file photograph. Alba was named by the People Magazine on September 15 as one the 10 best-dressed women of the year. REUTERS/Alessan
REUTERSActress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) (GOLDENGLOBES-PAR
dapdIn this cover image released by Playboy Enterprises, Inc., actress Lindsay Lohan is shown on the cover of the January/February 2012 issue of "Playboy". Playboy released Lohans issue early after it leaked online, just days before the actress returns to
REUTERSActress Lindsay Lohan is shown in a photo from the January/February 2012 issue of Playboy Magazine in this publicity photo released to Reuters December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Playboy/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) NO
REUTERSActor Owen Wilson arrives at the Australian premiere of his latest movie You, Me and Dupree at a cinema complex in western Sydney July 23, 2006. REUTERS/Will Burgess (AUSTRALIA)
REUTERSActor Owen Wilson gestures as he arrives at the Australian premiere of his latest movie You, Me and Dupree at a cinema complex in western Sydney July 23, 2006. REUTERS/Will Burgess (AUSTRALIA)
REUTERSCast member Meryl Streep attends the premiere of "Rendition" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 10, 2007. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES)
REUTERSActor and presenter Meryl Streep arrives at the 78th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
APItalian-born actress Isabella Rossellini, daughter of German movie legend Ingrid Bergman, laughs prior a press conference concerning the movie "Napoleon", a German-French coproduction, in Reinbek, northern Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2002. (AP Phot
REUTERSActress Catherine Bell arrives for the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler (UNITED STATES)
REUTERSActress Geena Davis smiles at The Billies charity gala in Beverly Hills April 11, 2007. The event, presented by the Womens Sports Foundation and named after tennis great Billie Jean King, recognizes media for their excellence in the positive portra
thelma and louise
REUTERSPresenter Geena Davis smiles backstage after presenting "Ugly Betty" with the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED
REUTERSActress Olivia Wilde attends the Rolling Stone Magazines Hot party in Hollywood, California October 4, 2007. The party celebrates the unveiling of the issue containing their annual Hot List. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES)
APActress Olivia Wilde arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008 in Santa Barbara, Calif. for the presentation of the festivals Modern Master award to actress Cate Blanchett. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant)
APActress Olivia Wilde arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008 in Santa Barbara, Calif. for the presentation of the festivals Modern Master award to actress Cate Blanchett. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant)
REUTERSCast member Julia Roberts attends the premiere of "Valentines Day" at the Graumans Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California February 8, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
www.photopress.at03/17/2012 - Julia Roberts - "Mirror Mirror" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals - Graumans Chinese Theatre - Hollywood, CA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False -
roberts
dapdThis publicity image released by Disney Enterprises shows Julia Roberts in the 1990 film "Pretty Woman," starring Roberts and Richard Gere. Who can forgot those black, vinyl thigh-high boots Julia Roberts wore when she first spied her man in "Pretty W
dapdCast member Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of "Larry Crowne" in Los Angeles, Monday, June 27, 2011. "Larry Crowne" will be released on July 1. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
EPAepa02926770 US actor Kevin Costner speaks as guest of the talk show Markus Lanz in Hamburg, Germany, 20 September 2011. Coster presented his new country-rock album From Where I Stand. EPA/ANGELIKA WARMUTH