Michelle Williams: Hollywoods traurigste Traumfrau

Wenn das kein Oscar wird! Michelle Williams, Hollywoods traurige Traumfrau, könnte in zwei Wochen zur besten Hauptdarstellerin der Welt gekürt werden – für ihre Rolle als Marilyn Monroe.
REUTERSActress Michelle Williams, who portrays Marilyn Monroe in the film "My Week With Marilyn", poses at a screening of the movie during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
REUTERSActress Michelle Williams arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in this February 27, 2011 file photo. Williams was nominated for best actress for her role in "My Week with Marilyn" for the 84th Academy Awards, announced Janua
REUTERSActors Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, film director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio (L-R) pose for the media during a photocall to promote the movie "Shutter Island" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2010.
dapdMichelle Williams arrives at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)
dapdMichelle Williams, a Best Actress nominee for "My Week with Marilyn," poses at the 31st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2012. The 84th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Foto:Chri
REUTERSAustralian actor Heath Ledger (R) and his fiancee Michelle Williams watch the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles March 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
dapdMichelle Williams, recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award Actress, poses at the 2012 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this film publicity image released by The Weinstein Company, Michelle Williams portrays Marilyn Monroe in a scene from "My Week with Marilyn." (Foto:The Weinstein Company, Laurence Cendrowicz/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this film publicity image released by The Weinstein Company, Dougray Scott portrays Arthur Miller and Michelle Williams portrays Marilyn Monroe in a scene from "My Week with Marilyn." (Foto:The Weinstein Company, Laurence Cendrowicz/AP/dapd)
Michelle Williams als Marilyn Monroe am Cover der Vogue
APActress Michelle Williams attends the premiere of "Blue Valentine" during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 24, 2010 in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
REUTERSCast members Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling speak as they arrive for the premiere of "Blue Valentine" in New York December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
AP"Brokeback Mountain" cast members Heath Ledger, nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role and girlfriend, Michelle Williams, nominated for a female actor in a supporting role arrive for the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild A
REUTERSMichelle Williams poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical, for "My Week with Marilyn," backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS