kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Actress Melissa McCarthy considers a reporter's question at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2011, in Los Angeles. The Governors Awards is an annual event celebrating awards conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors, with highlights being incorporated into next year's Academy Awards show. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Deleted - 770196

Powerfrau mit Kurven
06/21/2013

Melissa McCarthy: Das lustige Dickerchen?

An der Schauspielerin Melissa McCarthy kommt man momentan nicht vorbei – dabei entspricht sie nicht gerade dem gängigen Hollywood-Ideal.

von Julia Karzel

© Bild: Deleted - 770196

Oscars Governors Awards

© Bild: Deleted - 770208

Melissa McCarthy

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her

© Bild: Deleted - 770229

Melissa McCarthy

© Bild: Deleted - 770235

2012 Creative Arts Emmys - Arrivals

© Bild: APA

Samantha Who?

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

FILE USA PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

© Bild: APA

Gilmore Girls

© Bild: APA

Gilmore Girls

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA ACADEMY AWARDS 2012

© Bild: Deleted - 770274

MTV Movie Awards

© Bild: Deleted - 770277

Melissa McCarthy, Sandra Bullock

© Bild: Reuters/FRED PROUSER

Actress Melissa McCarthy performs a 'rap' song at

© Bild: Deleted - 770292

Crystal Lucy Awards Arrivals

© Bild: Deleted - 770295

Melissa McCarthy

© Bild: Reuters/FRED PROUSER

McCarthy arrives at the Academy of Television Arts

© Bild: Reuters/DANNY MOLOSHOK

Actress McCarthy and her husband Falcone arrive at

© Bild: Deleted - 770322

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee

| Stand: 06/21/2013, 07:00