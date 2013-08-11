08/11/2013
Mein cooler Opa Charlie
George Alexander Louis wird viel Spaß mit seinem Opa Charles haben. Was dieser immer so treibt.
NEW ZEALAND BRITAIN ROYALTY
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duc
Britain's Prince Charles with bakery worker Laure…
Mey Games
BRITAIN ROYALTY
Britain's Prince Charles attends the Audi Internat
Britain's Prince Charles is presented with a tedd…
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duc
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duc
Prince Charles & Camilla In Wales - Day 3
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with the pop group
JORDAN BRITAIN ROYALTY