kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

epa03472953 Britain's Prince Charles dances with Lisa Shannon during a rock n roll display in Christchurch, New Zealand, 16 November 2012. Prince Charles and Camilla are visiting Pacific nations as part of their Royal tour to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. EPA/ROSS SETFORD NEW ZEALAND OUT

© APA/ROSS SETFORD

Prinz Charles
08/11/2013

Mein cooler Opa Charlie

George Alexander Louis wird viel Spaß mit seinem Opa Charles haben. Was dieser immer so treibt.

© Bild: APA/ROSS SETFORD

NEW ZEALAND BRITAIN ROYALTY

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duc

© Bild: Deleted - 1034853

Britain's Prince Charles with bakery worker Laure…

© Bild: Deleted - 1034862

Mey Games

© Bild: APA/NATIONAL RAILWAY MUSEUM

BRITAIN ROYALTY

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Britain's Prince Charles attends the Audi Internat

© Bild: Deleted - 1034886

Britain's Prince Charles is presented with a tedd…

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duc

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duc

© Bild: WWW.PHOTOPRESS.AT/www.photopress.at

Prince Charles & Camilla In Wales - Day 3

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Britain's Prince Charles speaks with the pop group

© Bild: APA/STR

JORDAN BRITAIN ROYALTY

| Stand: 08/11/2013, 06:23