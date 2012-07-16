Luxus-Sommer: Das Promi-Urlaubsalbum

Kate Moss und Kicker Ronaldo haben Spaß in St. Tropez und Flavio Briatore spielt Fußball in Sardinien: Wo es sich Promis gerade gut gehen lassen.
www.photopress.atSea, bathing and sun with a bottle of champagne for Kate Moss and Jamie Hince which spend them holidays in Saint Tropez with friends of whom Sadie Frost. Kate Moss;Sadie Frost;Jamie Hince (The Kills)
www.photopress.atSea, bathing and sun with a bottle of champagne for Kate Moss and Jamie Hince which spend them holidays in Saint Tropez with friends of whom Sadie Frost.
www.photopress.atSami Khedira and girlfriend Lena Gercke enjoy their romantic vacations in Miami Beach.
www.photopress.atReal Madrid star soccer / football player Sami Khadira and his German model girlfriend Lena Gercke are all over each other while frolicking on the beach in Miami
www.photopress.atPRINCESS BEATRICE OF YORK SEEN TO THE CLUB 55 IN SAINT TROPEZ WITH HER BOYFRIEND DAVE CLARK AND FRIENDS. ON JULY 14TH 2012
www.photopress.atThis is the proof that superstar Madonna sometimes tries to be a normal woman. While more than 10 paparazzi was waiting her front of the main entrance of her hotel, she sent a look alike with her bodyguards to disturb the attention of th
www.photopress.atVictorias Secret model Doutzen Kroes shows off her bikini body while vacationing with her husband Sunnery James and their son Phyllon in Miami, Florida on June 19, 2012. The couple relaxed poolside with British actor James Corden, his fia
www.photopress.atAcrtess Kate Hudson with her baby and husband Muse Singer Matt Bellamy leaving Sir Philip Green yacht "Lionsheart" and take a flight.
www.photopress.at50825161 Singer Britney Spears heads home with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James and her fiance Jason Trawick after spending time together on vacation in Maui, Hawaii. The family arrived at the airport on July 6, 2012 with their bags
www.photopress.atActor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler enjoy a scooter ride around Como Lake. George Clooney;Stacy Keibler
www.photopress.atMark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan honeymoon in Italy. After a long visit in Roma the couple discovered the coast from the sea on a yacht. The Facebook founder seems to spend perfect holidays as the Facebook stock options has lost 22 perc
www.photopress.atSardinia -Costa Smeralda, 04 luglio 2012Melissa Satta with boyfriend Kevin Prince Boateng on the beach in Sardinia
www.photopress.atSardinia -Costa Smeralda, 04 luglio 2012Melissa Satta with boyfriend Kevin Prince Boateng on the beach in Sardinia
www.photopress.atElisabetta Gregoraci and Flavio Briatore playing football during their vacation to SardiniaSardegna-Costa Smeralda,30/06/2012
www.photopress.at11 MAY 2012, MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDAAnne Hathaway in Miami Beach during vacations
www.photopress.atUS ACTOR STEPHEN DORFF ON VACATION IN SAINT TROPEZ WITH HIS NEW GIRLFRIEND ON 08TH JULY 2012
www.photopress.atVICTORIA SILVSTEDT ON HOLIDAYS IN SAINT-TROPEZ ON 29 JUNE 2012
www.photopress.atMAGIC JOHNSON AND WIFE COOKIE KELLY IN VACATION IN SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE, ON JULY 1ST 2012. THE COUPLE, JOINED BY FRIENDS, IS DOING A MEDITERRANEAN CRUISE.
www.photopress.atCandice Swanepoel and boyfriend in MIAMI vacations time
www.photopress.atSOCCER PLAYER CRISTIANO RONALDO AND BABY CRISTIANO RONALDO JR AND GIRLFRIEND IRINA SHAYK ON HOLIDAYS IN SAINT-TROPEZ ON 3 JULY 2012
www.photopress.atActress Jessica ALBA and family out for shopping in Amalfi
www.photopress.at11 July, 2012 Ischia, Naples GossipMonica Bellucci arriving at Ischia airport with a private helicopter
www.photopress.at10-07-2012 IschiaGossipKelly Brook with his companion Tom Evans enjoy holidays in Ischia