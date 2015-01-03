kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sängerin Lily Allen (28), die nach einer Mutterschaftspause zurück im Studio ist, wurde als weibliche Künstlerin des Jahres geehrt.

01/03/2015

Lily Allen versucht, sich nicht mehr zu betrinken

Die Sängerin möchte "erwachsen" werden und dem Alkohol abschwören.

| Stand: 01/03/2015, 11:55