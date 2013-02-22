Leonardo DiCaprio mag es wild
Der Star will der illegalen Elefanten-Wilderei ein Ende setzen. Plus: Welche Stars noch für den Tierschutz kämpfen.
The Weinstein Company Presents A Special Screening
File picture of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is No
Leonardo DiCaprio
70th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Humane Society Genesis Awards
CW Upfront
MONACO 50TH MONTE CARLO TV FESTIVAL OPENING CEREMO
peta.jpg
rostock
Rostock
ReutersActress Penelope Cruz arrives for the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Penelope Cruz
dapdActress Eva Mendes arrives at PETAs 30th Anniversary Gala and Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
13164999760285.jpg
AP** EDS NOTE NUDITY ** In this undated image released by PETA, actress Eva Mendes is shown in the latest ad campaign titled, "Fur? Id rather go naked.", for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Mendes joins a list of celebrities who have s
APActress Eva Mendes poses for photographers at the launch of a PETAs new holiday ad campaign titled, "Fur? Id Rather Go Naked" in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
chloe kardashian
olivia munn
Dominique Regatschnig Playmate
Kimberly Wyatt
Kimberly Wyatt
13164999710623.jpg
13165010760272.jpg
kelly brook
13051160650931.jpg
13051160480534.jpg
13051160570489.jpg
1302611579085.jpg
13026115740384.jpg
EPAepa00667045 Undated handout picture showing former Baywatch babe and V.I.P. star Pamela Anderson targeting Japans eating habits with a sexy new ad campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia-Pacific. The ad shows Anderson posin
pamela anderson
13026115930315.jpg
13026115970951.jpg
13026116020439.jpg