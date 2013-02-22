kurier.at Plus ImmobilienJob-Angebote
FILE - This Dec. 11, 2012 file photo released by Starpix shows actor Leonardo DiCaprio at a special screening of "Django Unchained," at The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. DiCaprio has called on the Thai government to ban all ivory trade in the country, as part of a global campaign to tackle the illegal wildlife crimes. International conservation group World Wildlife Fund said in a statement Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, that DiCaprio sent a personal email to his friends and supporters to encourage them to sign a petition addressing Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra over the wildlife trade. In the email, DiCaprio called on the Thai government to take the lead on elephant conservation by shutting down the ivory market. (AP Photo/Starpix, Marion Curtis, file)

Tierschutz
02/22/2013

Leonardo DiCaprio mag es wild

Der Star will der illegalen Elefanten-Wilderei ein Ende setzen. Plus: Welche Stars noch für den Tierschutz kämpfen.

( kurier.at, cs,lyk ) | Stand: 02/22/2013, 07:05