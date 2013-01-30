kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
2013 gab es zwei Golden Globes und dann fast gleichzeitig auch noch mehr als 1,5 Millionen Zuschauer zum Auftakt der zweiten Staffel der von ihr kreierten Fernsehserie "Girls". "Es gibt keine Worte, um diesen Abend zu beschreiben", twitterte Lena Dunham damals. "Ich bin so glücklich."

Hollywoods Liebling
Lena Dunham - das neue Wunderkind

Die preisgekrönte Erfinderin und Hauptdarstellerin von "Girls" wird bereits als "Wunderkind" gefeiert.

von Christina Michlits

