Lehrerin & Automechaniker: Plan B der Stars

Sollte es mit dem Stardasein irgendwann nicht mehr klappen, haben Justin Bieber, Britney Spears & Co. ganz bodenständige Berufswünsche.
sdf
REUTERSJudge Britney Spears poses at the season two premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at Graumans Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSJudge Britney Spears poses at the season two premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at Graumans Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
dapdMusician Justin Bieber performs during the Believe Tour at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
dapdFILE - This July 22, 2012 file photo shows singer Justin Bieber arriving at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif. Los Angeles prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a paparazzo photographer for allegedly racing across a Los Angeles
EPAepa03296841 US actress Kate Bosworth attends the offsite show Hugo By Hugo Boss during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 05 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections takes place from 04 to 07 July 2012. EPA/TH
REUTERSActress Kate Bosworth arrives at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdDanish model Lara Stone arrives for the GQ Men of the Year Awards at a central London venue, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011. (Foto:Jonathan Short/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03067418 Dutch model Lara Stone attends the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2012 in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2012. The Berlin Fashion Week runs from 18 to 21 January. EPA/ROBERT SCHLESINGER
REUTERSActress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
dapdARCHIV: US-Schauspielerin Jennifer Aniston kommt zur Premiere des Films "Wanderlust" in Los Angeles, USA (Foto vom 16.02.12). Aniston und Drehbuchautor Justin Theroux haben sich verlobt. Das bestaetigte Anistons Sprecher der Nachrichtenagentur AP in d
dapdRyan Reynolds attends the premiere of "Safe House", in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012. (Foto:Charles Sykes/AP/dapd)
dapdARCHIV: Blake Lively (25), US-Schauspielerin, und ihr frisch angetrauter Ehemann Ryan Reynolds (35) haben ihre Eheversprechen selbst geschrieben (Foto vom 15.06.11). "Sie versprachen, einander zu unterstuetzen, sich zu lieben und gegenseitig zum Lache
dapdActress Michelle Williams, from the film "Oz: The Great and Powerful", arrives at the Disney press line during Comic-Con, Thursday, July 12, 2012, in San Diego. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
dapdMichelle Williams arrives before the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)
APMegan Fox attends a screening of "Friends with Kids" hosted by the Cinema Society in New York, Monday, March 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
REUTERSActress Megan Fox arrives on the red carpet for the film "Friends With Kids" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 9, 2011. TIFF runs from September 8 to18. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTA
dapdTaylor Swift performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
dapdFILE - In this May 20, 2012 file photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, singer Taylor Swift walks the red carpet for the 2012 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. Swift is giving $10,000 and concert tickets to a Boston
REUTERSActor Rupert Grint poses at the premiere of "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" at the Graumans Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 28, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINME
dapdRupert Grint is seen at the Harry Potter Home Entertainment Celebration at Wizarding World hosted by Warner Brother in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2011. (Foto: StarPix, Dave Allocca/AP/dapd)