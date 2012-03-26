Kim Kardashian und die Mehlbombe

Es sollte ein glamouröser Abend für das Starlet werden, doch daraus wurde nichts: Eine Fremde attackierte sie mit einer Mehlbombe.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
www.photopress.atKim Kardashian was assaulted by an Asian woman who threw cooking flour while she was walking the red carpet launching her fragrance "True Reflection" at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.Fire and Police department were called and the asi
mehl
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
www.photopress.at8902430 Kim Kardashian "True Reflection" Launch Event to Benefit Dress for Succes held at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California on March 22nd.Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian