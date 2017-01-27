Erste Babyfotos: Heigl zeigt ihren Sohn "Joshua"

Heigl …
Foto: /Instagram <br />
 

Katherine Heigl zeigt ihren erstes leibliches Kind auf Instagram.

Nach zwei Adoptionen hat Katherine Heigl (38) im Dezember ihr erstes eigenes Kind zur Welt gebracht. Jetzt feierte der zuckersüße Familienzuwachs sein Instagram-Debüt.

Erste Fotos von Baby Josh

Überglücklich präsentierte sich Heigl auf einem gemeinsamen Foto zusammen mit ihrem Mann Josh Kelley (36) und Söhnchen Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. und verkündete: "Wir sind alle happy, gesund und über alles dankbar."

 

@joshbkelley and I are beyond thrilled to finally share the arrival of our little man Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr born December 20th, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces. We are all happy, healthy and beyond grateful! For more pics and the exclusive story check out @people magazine (out Friday) who I must profusely thank for helping us to announce our happy news in a beautiful, honest and loving way! I also want to give a big hearty loving shoutout to my bestie @cheyenneellis for the gorgeous photos including this one! And one more GIANT thank you to all of you for your wonderful words of support, love and all those beautiful well wishes! As always I am incredibly grateful to have such wonderful fans! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ein von Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) gepostetes Foto am

a

"Naleigh und Adelaide könnten nicht aufgeregter sein, ihr neues Geschwisterchen zu begrüßen", hatte Heigl während ihrer Schwangerschaft über ihre beiden Adotiv-Töchter erzählt. Nun durften die beiden Mädchen ihren kleinen Bruder endlich kennenlernen.

Weitere Fotos:

Katherine Heigl Foto: People

(kurier) Erstellt am
Posts anzeigen
Posts schließen
Melden Sie den Kommentar dem Seitenbetreiber. Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie diesen Kommentar als unangemessen melden möchten?
Abbrechen Ja, kennzeichnen Sie diesen Kommentar.