Erste Babyfotos: Heigl zeigt ihren Sohn "Joshua"
Katherine Heigl zeigt ihren erstes leibliches Kind auf Instagram.
Nach zwei Adoptionen hat Katherine Heigl (38) im Dezember ihr erstes eigenes Kind zur Welt gebracht. Jetzt feierte der zuckersüße Familienzuwachs sein Instagram-Debüt.
Erste Fotos von Baby Josh
Überglücklich präsentierte sich Heigl auf einem gemeinsamen Foto zusammen mit ihrem Mann Josh Kelley (36) und Söhnchen Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. und verkündete: "Wir sind alle happy, gesund und über alles dankbar."
@joshbkelley and I are beyond thrilled to finally share the arrival of our little man Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr born December 20th, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces. We are all happy, healthy and beyond grateful! For more pics and the exclusive story check out @people magazine (out Friday) who I must profusely thank for helping us to announce our happy news in a beautiful, honest and loving way! I also want to give a big hearty loving shoutout to my bestie @cheyenneellis for the gorgeous photos including this one! And one more GIANT thank you to all of you for your wonderful words of support, love and all those beautiful well wishes! As always I am incredibly grateful to have such wonderful fans! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
"Naleigh und Adelaide könnten nicht aufgeregter sein, ihr neues Geschwisterchen zu begrüßen", hatte Heigl während ihrer Schwangerschaft über ihre beiden Adotiv-Töchter erzählt. Nun durften die beiden Mädchen ihren kleinen Bruder endlich kennenlernen.
This moment though...????Another great shot by my girl @cheyenneellis for @people magazine which hits stands Friday. We had such an amazing experience working with @people to share our new joy with you all! I must give two more BIG BIG thanks to my incredible glam squad @davidbabaii and @debraferullomakeup for coming all the way to Utah to make me look pretty for these pics! You guys are the best of the best and I love you! ????????❤️