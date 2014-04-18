kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Kate Moss hat Ausstrahlung, sieht gut aus - und hat ein paar Falten. Bei den Laurence Olivier Awards in London hielt sie eine Laudatio und zeigte sich mit Krähenfüßen um die Augen, ohne diese mit viel Make-Up oder Botox zu vertuschen.

Kein Botox
04/18/2014

Kate Moss zeigt ihre Falten

Die Model-Rebellin ist nicht glattgebügelt wie eine 20-Jährige und steht dazu.

Top models, Naomi Campbell (L), Kate Moss (C) and Christy Turlington attend a charity auction after a presentation of Giani Versaces haute couture collection at the Presidential Guest House in Cape Town 14 February. The proceeds of the event, organised by

KATE MOSS MODELS CHANEL FASHION

APUS actor Johnny Depp arrives with British top model Kate Moss at the Festival palace in Cannes to attend the screening of " Fear loathiathing in Vegas", in whic ste stars, Friday May 1ay 15, 1998. The film died by US dir director Terry Gilliam is in com

www.photopress.atBritish Model Kate Moss and hubby Jamie Hince pictured arriving and then leaving the trendy restaurant "La Bodega Negra" in London, England, UK on May 24th, 2012. Kate seems to be unzipped when she leaves the La Bodega Negra.

Britain Glastonbury Music Festival

REUTERSBritish rock singer Pete Doherty leaves the Thames Magistrates court in London March 9, 2006. Babyshambles lead singer Doherty, who had an on-off relationship with supermodel Kate Moss, appeared at court on Thursday to hear seven charges of drug p

Kate Moss Sighting

British model Kate Moss leaves the Topshop Unique

British model Kate Moss presents a creation during

PRI56

www.photopress.atSea, bathing and sun with a bottle of champagne for Kate Moss and Jamie Hince which spend them holidays in Saint Tropez with friends of whom Sadie Frost.

| Stand: 04/18/2014, 10:32