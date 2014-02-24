kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Von der Inszenierungssucht und Geldmacherei der Kardashians haben nicht nur einige Fans die Nase voll. Auch Promis wie Beyonce oder Anna Wintour wollen nichts mit den Reality-Stars zu tun haben.

Wer ist Kim Kardashian
Kardashian: Eine Extrawurst um 250.000 Euro

Wen Lugners Opernballgast liebt, wie Kim Kardashian lebt – und warum das „It-Girl“ bekannt geworden ist.

von Julia Pfligl

