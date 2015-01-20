kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© APA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Rechtschreibfehler
01/20/2015

Jessie J: Peinlicher Tattoo-Fehler

Erst die Mutter der Sängerin machte sie auf den Fauxpas aufmerksam. Plus: Tattoo-Sünden

Ui, das ist peinlich: Sängerin Jessie J trägt eine Tätowierung auf der rechten Hüfte, will diese aber niemanden mehr zeigen - seit ihre Mutter sie darauf hingewiesen hat, dass der tätowierte Spruch falsch geschrieben ist. "Ich habe das vor einigen Jahren machen lassen und wollte mir 'Don't lose who you are in the blur of the stars!' ['Verlier dich nicht in den Trüben der Sterne' ] stechen lassen. Nachdem es fertig war, sagte mir meine Mutter unter Tränen, dass es falsch geschrieben ist'", verriet die 26-Jährige. "Da steht jetzt 'Don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars!' Es ist wirklich groß, was schrecklich ist."

Gestochen und bereut

Jessie J ist der Fauxpas so peinlich, dass sie seitdem lieber auf hochgeschnittene Kleidung zurückgreift. "Das ist der Grund dafür, dass ich immer diesen hochgeschnittenen Kram trage. Ich werde bestimmt nicht einen Rechtschreibfehler direkt in die Kamera halten. Ich werde es abdecken lassen und mir keine weiteren Tattoos mehr stechen lassen", stellte die Britin klar.

Promis mit Tattoos:

Sind Tätowierungen sexy?

| Stand: 01/20/2015, 10:19