Jessie J: Peinlicher Tattoo-Fehler
Erst die Mutter der Sängerin machte sie auf den Fauxpas aufmerksam. Plus: Tattoo-Sünden
Ui, das ist peinlich: Sängerin Jessie J trägt eine Tätowierung auf der rechten Hüfte, will diese aber niemanden mehr zeigen - seit ihre Mutter sie darauf hingewiesen hat, dass der tätowierte Spruch falsch geschrieben ist. "Ich habe das vor einigen Jahren machen lassen und wollte mir 'Don't lose who you are in the blur of the stars!' ['Verlier dich nicht in den Trüben der Sterne' ] stechen lassen. Nachdem es fertig war, sagte mir meine Mutter unter Tränen, dass es falsch geschrieben ist'", verriet die 26-Jährige. "Da steht jetzt 'Don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars!' Es ist wirklich groß, was schrecklich ist."
Gestochen und bereut
Promis mit Tattoos:
Sind Tätowierungen sexy?
Cara Delevingne shows off her new tattoo at Nice a
Scarlett Johansson new tatoo
Angelina Jolie
Marc Anthony
Katy Perry
Russell Brand
Eva Longoria
Tony Parker und Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Avril Lavigne mit ihrem Ex
Avril Lavigne
Depp und Ryder
Johnny Depp