Jennifer Aniston hat sich noch immer nicht an ihren Verlobungsring gewöhnt. Die 'Cake'-Schauspielerin, die schon seit zwei Jahren mit Schauspieler Justin Theroux verlobt ist, verriet nun, dass sie zwar keine Diamantenverfechterin sei, in ihren Ring jedoch völlig vernarrt sei.

Interview
01/12/2015

Aniston: Tote Ex-Liebe schickte ihr Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston spricht über ihre erste große Liebe - und dass, dieser Mann ihr vielleicht Justin Theroux geschickt hat.

| Stand: 01/12/2015, 07:56