Iva Schell: "Ich will Streit vermeiden!"

epa04050701 (FILE) A file picture dated 20 August 2013 shows Austrian-Swiss actor Maximilian Schell with his wife Iva Mihanovic during their wedding in Preitenegg, Austria. According to media reports, Schell has died at the age of 83 in a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria, on 01 February 2014. EPA/GERT EGGENBERGER *** Local Caption *** 50962176

