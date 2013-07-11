kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
George und sein Beziehungsproblem
Wie lange die Beziehung mit der Anwältin wohl hält? Wir tippen auf zwei Jahre. So lange bleibt der Womanizer in der Regel mit seinen Freundinnen zusammen. Dann ist die Luft raus - nach Georges Ansicht zumindest.

© Deleted - 847221

Herr Clooney
07/11/2013

Georges Frauen & sein Beziehungsproblem

Alle zwei Jahre grüßt das Murmeltier: George Clooneys Damenwahl.

von Christina Michlits

© Bild: Deleted - 847221

Stacy Keibler, George Clooney

© Bild: Deleted - 847224

George Clooney, Stacy Keibler

© Bild: www.photopress.at

13159049840109.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor and director George Clooney arrives with girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GOLDENGLOBES-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSGeorge Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants," and his giilfriend, StKeibpose on the red carpcarpet as they arrive ate at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED S

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActors George Clooney (R) laughs while U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA)

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - In this March 7, 2010 file photo, George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis arrive during the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. George Clooneys highly anticipated new movie about a U.S. presidential campaign will open thi

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02916172 A handout photo provided by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on 14 September 2011 shows Italian actress Elisabetta Canalis unveiling a new naked anti-fur poster on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, USA, 13 September 2011. The po

© Bild: Reuters

ReutersAcademy awarding-winning actor George Clooney (R) reacts as he squeezes through a doorway with Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) upon their arrival at a Washington news conference about Clooneys recent visit to the Darfur region of Sudan April 27, 2006.

© Bild: rts

13100349170393.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1038

13100347320839.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor George Clooney speaks to reporters after his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington March 15, 2012. &##13;R10;REUTERSiKevin Lamarque (UNITED STA- Tags: ENTEENTERTAINMENT POLITICS)

13180806620115.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1089

13100368650179.jpg

© Bild: rts

13100364690227.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 847266

George Clooney, Julia Roberts

© Bild: Reuters/Paul Hackett

British television presenter Lisa Snowdon arrives

© Bild: www.photopress.at

13100370080566.jpg

© Bild: APA/FRANZ NEUMAYR

SALZBURGER FESTSPIELE 2012: FOTOTERMIN TERI HATCHE

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Sarah Larson a

© Bild: epa

13100347260894.jpg

| Stand: 07/11/2013, 10:24